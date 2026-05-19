ScaleFunded Launches a Modern Prop Trading Challenge Platform for Forex and CFD Traders

After months of development and trials, ScaleFunded has proudly announced the official launch of its modern prop trading challenge platform designed for forex and CFD traders who want to prove their trading skills in a structured evaluation environment.

A Sophisticated Platform Supported By A Simplified User Experience

The newly launched ScaleFunded prop trading platform aims to serve international traders looking for a clean and reliable prop trading experience. It offers challenge-based and instant-style account options, clear trading rules, risk controls, and a simple online dashboard for traders to manage their progress.

ScaleFunded additionally places a heavy focus on providing a transparent, professional, and technology-driven experience for traders, with online account access, digital onboarding, and simulated trading conditions. The result is an innovative and intuitive platform that serves skilled traders across every time zone and asset class.

The platform’s gamification of trading is designed with engagement and enjoyment in mind. It implements a four-step process to help traders familiarize themselves with its fundamental features. After the initial Setup, traders move into an Evaluation phase to develop a trading style that suits them. Upon completion objectives in this stage, users progress to a Review stage before finally earning rewards and getting Funded.

ScaleFunded’s unique approach encourages users to scalp within normal execution, embrace news trading where permitted, use manual or automated strategies, utilize overnight holds where allowed, hedge within account rules, and manage multi-asset trading.

Its transparency is underlined by the fact that every rule, limit and payout condition is published before a trader starts without any hidden conditions or retroactive changes without versioned notice. ScaleFunded allows users to access crypto, forex, indices, commodities and equity CFDs under one account and one rule set.

The risk-first design includes mechanisms like drawdown limits, daily loss caps and account reviews. ScaleFunded’s responsive customer support agents add an extra layer of risk protection.

While primarily aimed at skilled traders looking to develop their trading discipline and experience a structured evaluation environment, ScaleFunded is accessible for new traders. As well as a simplified user interface, the platform also offers a free $10,000 simulated trial account that enables traders to experience the platform and rules before committing.

The platform is now available to traders in the US and around the world. Traders are invited to sign up for their simulated account now.

About ScaleFunded

ScaleFunded is a multi-asset proprietary trading firm operated by Aurevon Holding LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company formed in 2026. It brings multiple asset classes under one roof, providing traders a structured way to prove their edge and prove their skills and become eligible for funded accounts through ScaleFunded’s evaluation programs – without arbitrary restrictions or opaque rules.

For more information, please visit https://scalefunded.io/ .

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.