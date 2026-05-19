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Cyber Threats Are Rising — Trainocate Malaysia Offers Free Monthly Cybersecurity Training to Help Malaysians Stay Protected

ByEthan Lin

May 19, 2026

With cyber threats escalating across the country, Trainocate Malaysia is urging Malaysian businesses to strengthen their digital defenses through its monthly free cybersecurity training session. The upcoming ninth session will be held on 23 May 2026, under the APAC Cybersecurity Fund Malaysia by The Asia Foundation.

Offered at no cost, the monthly program is designed to help SMEs, non-profit organizations, social enterprises, and individuals who want to strengthen their online safety practices of everyday cyber risks.

Cybercrime continues to affect organizations of all sizes in Malaysia, while many smaller entities still lack sufficient awareness and resources. This initiative aims to bridge that gap by delivering practical and easy-to-understand cybersecurity knowledge that can be applied immediately.

The upcoming session will take place:

  • Date: 23 May 2026
  • Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
  • Mode: Virtual Instructor-Led and self-pace learning
  • Fee: Free of Charge

Participants will learn to identify common cyber threats, secure accounts and devices, prevent phishing attacks, and implement basic data protection practices. The training is beginner-friendly and does not require any technical background, making it accessible for all participants.

Learning Recognition and Participation Benefits

To encourage continued learning and engagement, participants who complete the program will receive:

  • A Certificate of Completion, recognizing their participation in cybersecurity training.
  • Access to a Learning Management System (LMS) for self-paced learning.
  • A RM10 TNG eWallet voucher as a participation incentive upon meeting program completion requirements.

As part of Trainocate Malaysia’s ongoing monthly cybersecurity awareness initiative, organizations and individuals across Malaysia are encouraged to participate in strengthening their digital readiness and cybersecurity awareness.

Registration is now open at: [Link]

About Trainocate Malaysia

With over 30 years of experience, Trainocate is a trusted provider of IT and professional training across the Asia-Pacific region, empowering individuals and organizations to build critical digital skills for a rapidly evolving workforce.

In Malaysia, Trainocate supports workforce transformation through industry-recognized certifications and practical, outcome-based learning, contributing to the development of future-ready talent.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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