Gong cha Levels Up with NEW EnerTeas(TM) Powered by Tetris(R)

Gong cha , the world’s leading bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 locations in 32 international markets, is leveling up in a big way with the launch of its new EnerTeas™, a bold line of energy drinks created in collaboration with The Tetris Company. Starting May 19, guests can head to participating U.S. locations to stack up on flavor, fun, and fuel.

To coincide with the launch, Gong cha is dropping three limited-edition Tetris™ straw toppers, inspired by the iconic Tetrimino shapes. From June 2 through June 19, guests who purchase an EnerTea™ will receive a collectible straw topper, while supplies last. Available at participating U.S. locations, these colorful collectibles add even more fun to the experience.

The EnerTeas™ lineup features three dynamic drinks, each infused with a powered-up syrup and crafted with its own distinct energy style. Inspired by real moments throughout the day, every beverage is brought to life through Tetris-inspired motion, color, and playfulness.

Firecracker Tropical EnerTea™ : Bursting with explosive energy, this vibrant blend of green tea and sweet peach delivers a bold kick to power through any moment.

: Bursting with explosive energy, this vibrant blend of green tea and sweet peach delivers a bold kick to power through any moment. Sunshine Peach EnerTea™ : Bright and uplifting, this refreshing combination of green tea and mango pearls brings feel-good energy with every sip.

: Bright and uplifting, this refreshing combination of green tea and mango pearls brings feel-good energy with every sip. Focus Dirtea EnerTea™: Smooth and balanced, this blend of green tea and strawberry is crafted to boost clarity that is perfect for a morning jumpstart or an afternoon reset.

The drinks are part of a broader campaign inviting guests to consider “What Energy Are You?” and match their beverage to their daily routine.

“We are thrilled to team up with The Tetris Company and bring a new wave of energy to Gong cha with our EnerTeas™,” said Missy Maio , Vice President of Marketing – The Americas for Gong cha. “Fans love the fast-paced excitement of the game, and that same energy comes through in every sip that is bold, fun, and ready to power your day.”

In addition to delivering a boost of energy and alertness with caffeine, EnerTeas™ also supports immune health with Wellmune®. Each drink can be customized, giving guests the freedom to play with flavors and make it their own. The EnerTeasTM are available for a limited time through June 19, 2026, while supplies last.

For more information about Gong cha, including menu and locations, visit gongchausofficial.com or follow them on social @gongchatea .

About Gong cha

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is the world’s premier bubble tea brand. Its commitment to quality starts with its name: “Gong cha” means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one’s possessions. From the most seasoned bubble tea connoisseur to a first-timer, Gong cha offers its customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications and never sacrifices flavor or technique. With its premium product, simple and scalable operational model, and strong corporate support, Gong cha is one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands in the U.S and internationally, with nearly 2,200 locations in 32 international markets.

For more information, please visit gongchausofficial.com .

ABOUT THE TETRIS® BRAND

The Tetris® brand is one of the leading and most distinctive video game brands and franchises in the world. Created in 1984, the brand continues to be loved globally by people of all ages and all cultures. Billions of Tetris games are played online every year, and over 520 million units have been sold worldwide. The Tetris brand’s global licensee network includes major video game publishers, including Nintendo and Sega, as well as many partners in electronics, toys and games, apparel, accessories, entertainment, and more. Tetris Holding, LLC, is the owner of Tetris rights worldwide, and The Tetris Company, Inc. is its exclusive licensee. For the latest information about the Tetris brand and Tetris products, please visit www.tetris.com

Learn more about the history of the game by watching the Apple Original Film “Tetris” now streaming on Apple TV+.

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