Kin Health Raises $9 Million To Build AI Medical Notetaker For Patients

Kin Health has raised $9 million in seed funding to develop an AI-powered medical notetaking app designed for patients, aiming to help people record doctor visits, organize health information, and track follow-up care using artificial intelligence.

The funding round was led by Maveron as interest in AI notetaking technology continues growing across healthcare and consumer markets.

According to a recent Menlo Ventures report, the U.S. market for AI notetaking devices generated more than $600 million in revenue last year.

While startups such as Heidi Health and Freed have focused primarily on helping healthcare providers manage administrative workloads and patient documentation, Kin Health is targeting patients directly.

The company’s app records doctor visits, generates AI summaries of conversations, identifies next steps for patients, and allows users to share summaries with family members or friends if desired.

The app also lets users write down questions ahead of future medical appointments.

Company Says Data Is Encrypted And Private

Kin Health said all patient data is encrypted and that generated summaries remain private by default.

Although the app is not certified under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, commonly known as HIPAA, the company said it follows the same privacy standards because it operates as a patient-facing platform rather than a healthcare provider system.

The startup was founded by physicians Arpan Parikh and Amit Parikh alongside Kyle Alwyn.

Alwyn previously created online prescription platform HeyDoctor, which was later acquired by GoodRx.

GoodRx co-founders Doug Hirsch and Trevor Bezdek are founding partners and executive chairmen at Kin Health.

“We have a lot of these storage cabinets where our health data can live, but we don’t have a way to convert that into a utility that we can use to drive our behavioral change,” Alwyn told TechCrunch.

“Our goal is to create this health graph where we can store your information from multiple different sources,” he added.

App Uses Multiple AI Processing Stages

According to Kin Health, the app processes medical conversations through several stages before producing summaries.

The system first transcribes the doctor visit, then converts the transcript into a clinical narrative before generating a user-facing summary that includes action items and next steps.

The company said it relies on specialized medical AI models for transcription and continuously evaluates outputs throughout each processing stage to improve accuracy.

However, AI-generated healthcare documentation remains a subject of concern among researchers and privacy experts.

Critics have raised questions involving data security, consent, hallucinated outputs, note quality, and the reliability of AI-generated medical information.

AI transcription systems have also faced challenges accurately recognizing regional accents or speech affected by illness or masks.

Kin Health said it is working to improve transcription performance across different speaking styles and medical situations.

Healthcare Experts Warn About AI Hallucinations

Rebecca Mishuris, chief health information officer and vice president at Mass General Brigham, said clinicians must continue reviewing AI-generated documentation carefully.

“Generative AI will hallucinate; that is the nature of a technology built on patterns and prediction,” Mishuris told TechCrunch.

“That is why it is so important for clinicians to review the drafted notes before signing them. At the end of the day, the responsibility for the documentation falls to the clinician,” she added.

Currently, Kin Health only displays summaries generated from recorded patient consultations. However, the company said it plans to integrate additional health information sources this year, including physicians’ notes pulled from electronic health record systems.

Company Plans Free Consumer Model With Referral Revenue

Kin Health said the app will remain free for users permanently.

The startup plans to generate revenue through referrals to healthcare-related services such as specialists and laboratories, using a model similar to GoodRx’s referral-based business structure.

Natalie Dillon, partner at Maveron, said healthcare systems often expect patients to coordinate care themselves across multiple providers and institutions.

“Kin is built to solve an entirely different consumer need: it can travel with them between specialists, systems, and providers,” Dillon said.

“It’s not beholden to any single health network or EHR relationship. It’s built to serve the patient, not the institution, and that’s a massive distribution advantage,” she added.

Additional investors in the funding round included Town Hall Ventures, Eniac Ventures, Flex Capital, Foundry Square Capital, Pear VC, and The Family Fund.

Angel investors participating in the round included Jay Desai, Nabeel Quryshi, Alex Cohen, Saharsh Patel, and more than 30 physicians.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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