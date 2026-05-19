Orlando-Based Love & Lustre Weddings Brings Editorial, Cinematic Wedding Films to Couples Worldwide

Love & Lustre Weddings , an Orlando wedding videographer specializing in fine art cinematic wedding films, is expanding its destination wedding videography services to couples nationwide and worldwide. The Orlando, Florida-based luxury wedding videography studio creates editorial, cinematic wedding films for couples who want their wedding day captured as timeless works of art rather than standard wedding videos.

Founded on the belief that every love story deserves intentional, artful storytelling, Love & Lustre Weddings offers a full suite of wedding videography and photography services, including cinematic highlight films, documentary wedding films, wedding photography, and wedding content creation for social media. As a leading Orlando wedding videographer, the studio has filmed weddings at premier luxury venues including the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, Waldorf Astoria Orlando, Bella Collina, Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens, Hiwassee River Weddings, the Westin Southfield Detroit, and Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys.

What sets Love & Lustre Weddings apart in the competitive wedding videography industry is its transparent pricing model. Through a proprietary “Build My Package” online tool, engaged couples can customize their wedding videography package, select coverage hours, add services, and receive a complete, all-inclusive quote instantly — eliminating the lengthy sales calls, vague pricing, and back-and-forth quote requests typical of luxury wedding videographers.

Beyond Orlando, Love & Lustre Weddings serves couples as a destination wedding videographer across major U.S. markets, including Boston, New York City, Denver, Chicago, Seattle, Washington D.C., Charlotte, Dallas, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta, Nashville, and San Diego, plus international destination weddings worldwide.

The studio’s editorial wedding videography style blends documentary authenticity with cinematic artistry, producing heirloom-quality wedding films that couples treasure for generations. Each wedding film is meticulously crafted, color-graded, and scored to reflect the unique personalities and love story of every couple.

Couples planning weddings can explore Love & Lustre Weddings’ portfolio, pricing, and package builder at loveandlustreweddings.com.

For more information about Love & Lustre Weddings, use the contact details below: