Prism Launches AI-Native Publishing Platform Operating More Than 200 Niche Publications Nationwide

Most of America does not have a local news outlet. The United States has lost more than 2,900 local newspapers since 2005. Today, more than 200 counties have no local news coverage at all, according to Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. About one in five Americans now lives in a community with no local news coverage or severely limited access to it.

Prism was built to fix that. But local news is just one part of the story.

The platform uses AI to build and operate more than 200 dedicated niche publications across the United States, and the list of communities it serves keeps growing. There are niche publications for sourdough bakers, bonsai growers, drone racers, mechanical keyboard enthusiasts, KPMG employees, niche sports leagues, fashion readers, and local county residents. But those are just examples. Prism’s model applies to any community, interest group, or professional niche that has ever existed without a dedicated publication, which describes most of the world. Prism has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors and generated millions of impressions across social platforms.

The idea is simple but the scale is not. Traditional publishers need large audiences to survive. That economic reality has left the long tail of human interests without meaningful coverage for decades. A community of bonsai enthusiasts scattered across the country has no geographic anchor for a local advertiser. A workplace publication for a mid-size company has no obvious business model. A county of 30,000 people in rural Kansas generates no advertising revenue worth chasing. None of these communities have ever had a dedicated niche publication. Not because the demand is not there, but because the economics never worked.

Prism removes that constraint entirely. AI enables a fundamentally different cost structure: content can be produced, structured, and updated continuously across hundreds of focused verticals, making it economically viable to serve any community that was previously too small, too scattered, or too niche for traditional media to reach.

Each niche publication on Prism functions as a full editorial vertical, organized around the specific questions real readers in that community are actually asking. A sourdough enthusiast gets technique guides, equipment reviews, practitioner profiles, and community event coverage. A KPMG employee gets company updates, industry news, and workplace coverage tailored to their professional context. A resident of Onondaga County, New York gets local government decisions and civic news specific to their area.

Readers access Prism’s content directly through each publication, with coverage updated continuously as news develops. They can subscribe to receive updates, submit story tips and community feedback, engage through comments and discussions, and follow topics across the niche areas that mainstream media has never meaningfully served.

The platform is live at prismnews.com.

About Prism

Prism is an AI-native publishing platform that builds and operates niche digital publications for any community, interest group, or audience that traditional media has never been able to serve economically. With more than 200 active publications already live and a model that scales across the entire long tail of human interests, Prism brings structured, continuously updated coverage to the topics and communities mainstream outlets leave behind. The platform is live at prismnews.com.