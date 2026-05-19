Durfee Plumbing & Heating Expands Into Heat Pump Installation and Duct Cleaning

Durfee Plumbing & Heating, LLC , a family-owned plumbing and heating company serving Cape Cod since 2008, today announced the expansion of its services to include heat pump installation and professional duct cleaning. The move positions Durfee Plumbing & Heating as a full-service home comfort provider for homeowners across Cape Cod, from Sandwich and Mashpee to Orleans, Eastham, Brewster, Harwich, Hyannis, Dennis, Yarmouth, and beyond.

For over 16 years, Durfee Plumbing & Heating has been a trusted name in residential and commercial plumbing and heating across more than 20 Cape Cod communities. With the addition of heat pump installation and duct cleaning services, the company now offers Cape Cod homeowners a single, reliable provider for all of their home comfort needs – from emergency plumbing repair and heating system maintenance to modern, energy-efficient HVAC solutions. Heat pump technology is increasingly sought after by Cape Cod homeowners looking to reduce energy costs and shift away from fossil fuel reliance.

Durfee Plumbing & Heating’s new heat pump installation service covers both ducted and ductless mini-split systems, giving homeowners flexible options suited to the varied housing stock found across Cape Cod’s towns. The company’s new duct cleaning service addresses a critical but often overlooked component of indoor air quality, helping homeowners in Dennis, Yarmouth, Hyannis, and throughout Cape Cod maintain cleaner, healthier living environments.

“Cape Cod homeowners have always trusted us for plumbing and heating, and we’ve been listening to what they need next,” said Phil Durfee, owner and Master Plumber at Durfee Plumbing & Heating, LLC. “Heat pumps are the future of home heating and cooling on the Cape, and duct cleaning is something every homeowner with forced-air systems should have done regularly. We’re proud to now offer these services with the same flat-rate pricing, one-hour emergency response, and 100% satisfaction guarantee our customers have come to expect from us.”

Durfee Plumbing & Heating brings EPA Unrestricted certification and decades of combined experience to its expanded HVAC service offerings. The company’s commitment to transparent, upfront pricing – including a standard $149 dispatch fee for all service calls – and its 1-year warranty on parts and labor applies to all new services. Homeowners across Cape Cod can reach the Durfee team by phone or online to schedule heat pump consultations, duct cleaning appointments, or any plumbing and heating service.

About Durfee Plumbing & Heating, LLC

Durfee Plumbing & Heating, LLC is a family-owned and operated plumbing, heating, and HVAC company serving Cape Cod, Massachusetts, since 2008. Founded by owner Phil Durfee, a licensed Master Plumber, the company provides residential and commercial services across more than 20 towns, including Dennis, Yarmouth, Hyannis, Brewster, Harwich, Sandwich, Mashpee, Orleans, Eastham, and more.