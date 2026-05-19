DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Durfee Plumbing & Heating Expands Into Heat Pump Installation and Duct Cleaning

ByEthan Lin

May 19, 2026

Durfee Plumbing & Heating, LLC, a family-owned plumbing and heating company serving Cape Cod since 2008, today announced the expansion of its services to include heat pump installation and professional duct cleaning. The move positions Durfee Plumbing & Heating as a full-service home comfort provider for homeowners across Cape Cod, from Sandwich and Mashpee to Orleans, Eastham, Brewster, Harwich, Hyannis, Dennis, Yarmouth, and beyond.

For over 16 years, Durfee Plumbing & Heating has been a trusted name in residential and commercial plumbing and heating across more than 20 Cape Cod communities. With the addition of heat pump installation and duct cleaning services, the company now offers Cape Cod homeowners a single, reliable provider for all of their home comfort needs – from emergency plumbing repair and heating system maintenance to modern, energy-efficient HVAC solutions. Heat pump technology is increasingly sought after by Cape Cod homeowners looking to reduce energy costs and shift away from fossil fuel reliance.

Durfee Plumbing & Heating’s new heat pump installation service covers both ducted and ductless mini-split systems, giving homeowners flexible options suited to the varied housing stock found across Cape Cod’s towns. The company’s new duct cleaning service addresses a critical but often overlooked component of indoor air quality, helping homeowners in Dennis, Yarmouth, Hyannis, and throughout Cape Cod maintain cleaner, healthier living environments.

“Cape Cod homeowners have always trusted us for plumbing and heating, and we’ve been listening to what they need next,” said Phil Durfee, owner and Master Plumber at Durfee Plumbing & Heating, LLC. “Heat pumps are the future of home heating and cooling on the Cape, and duct cleaning is something every homeowner with forced-air systems should have done regularly. We’re proud to now offer these services with the same flat-rate pricing, one-hour emergency response, and 100% satisfaction guarantee our customers have come to expect from us.”

Durfee Plumbing & Heating brings EPA Unrestricted certification and decades of combined experience to its expanded HVAC service offerings. The company’s commitment to transparent, upfront pricing – including a standard $149 dispatch fee for all service calls – and its 1-year warranty on parts and labor applies to all new services. Homeowners across Cape Cod can reach the Durfee team by phone or online to schedule heat pump consultations, duct cleaning appointments, or any plumbing and heating service.

About Durfee Plumbing & Heating, LLC

Durfee Plumbing & Heating, LLC is a family-owned and operated plumbing, heating, and HVAC company serving Cape Cod, Massachusetts, since 2008. Founded by owner Phil Durfee, a licensed Master Plumber, the company provides residential and commercial services across more than 20 towns, including Dennis, Yarmouth, Hyannis, Brewster, Harwich, Sandwich, Mashpee, Orleans, Eastham, and more.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Lali and Aubs What We Sip Through Podcast Launches to Spark Honest Conversations on Loss Healing and Humor
May 20, 2026 Ethan Lin
SportGen Summit 2026: The Global Sports Business Community Convenes in Paris on May 27–28
May 20, 2026 Ethan Lin
REAP Pro Launches to Support Modern Financial Advisors Through AI Powered Real Estate Intelligence
May 20, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801