TCW-GAV Announces Microsoft Copilot for Business Webinar to Help Business Leaders Leverage the Powerful AI Tool

TCW-GAV, a managed IT services provider, today announced an upcoming free webinar entitled “AI and Copilot 101 Webinar” The event will help decision-makers and business owners to learn more about how Microsoft’s Copilot tool works and give them straightforward answers on the tool’s safety and utility.

The live webinar will start on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET via Microsoft Teams. TCW-GAV will give a 30-minute presentation, followed by a Q&A session focused on a realistic evaluation of Microsoft Copilot’s potential and how it integrates with Microsoft 365 environments to deliver measurable business value beyond AI hype.

A spokesperson for TCW-GAV said the following: “Most Copilot webinars spend the majority of the time trying to sell the product without addressing the real concerns that business leaders have about the operational viability of the tool. At TCW-GAV, we start with the issues related to Microsoft Copilot that really matter, including readiness, governance, adoption, and ROI. Our goal is to help business leaders make better decisions, not just sell tools on behalf of a technology company.”

TCW-GAV’s webinar will have two featured speakers.

Julie Hodges , Copilot Development Executive at Ingram Micro , will discuss Copilot from a business focus perspective and how organizations can unlock real go-to-market value from it.

, , will discuss Copilot from a business focus perspective and how organizations can unlock real go-to-market value from it. Steve Walter is President and Co-Owner of TCW-GAV, bringing more than 20 years of leadership and technology service experience. Since becoming President in 2016, he has helped numerous organizations navigate modern IT needs.

The webinar will focus on the key decisions every organization must make when considering whether to use Copilot. These include:

Whether Copilot is a real opportunity for their organization Whether their Microsoft 365 environment is truly ready The smartest moves for a controlled rollout in their organization

Registration for the webinar is free. To register, visit this link . Successful applicants will receive a confirmation email with their Microsoft Teams link immediately after registering.

For more information about TCW-GAV, use the contact details below: