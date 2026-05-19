Amazon Adds AI-Generated Custom Podcasts To Alexa+

Amazon has launched a new Alexa+ feature that allows users to generate personalized podcast episodes on demand using artificial intelligence, expanding the company’s push to position Alexa+ as a broader AI-powered content platform.

The feature, called “Alexa Podcasts,” began rolling out to U.S. customers on Monday.

According to Amazon, users can request podcast episodes about nearly any topic simply by asking Alexa+ through voice commands. The system then researches the topic, gathers information, and generates a summary outlining what the episode will cover before creating the final audio program.

Users do not need to upload documents, prepare scripts, or organize production details manually.

After Alexa+ creates an overview, users can adjust elements including episode length, tone, and subject focus before the final version is generated.

Alexa+ Uses AI Hosts To Narrate Podcast Episodes

Once finalized, the podcast is narrated using AI-generated host voices.

Amazon said users receive notifications through compatible Amazon Echo Show devices and through the Alexa mobile application when episodes are ready.

Generated podcasts are also stored inside the Alexa app under the “Music” and “More” sections, allowing users to replay episodes later.

The launch expands Alexa+ beyond its traditional role as a voice assistant used for answering questions, setting reminders, or controlling smart home devices.

Amazon is increasingly positioning the platform as a personalized AI system capable of creating customized media and content experiences.

Amazon Highlights News Partnerships For Accuracy

The feature arrives amid broader industry debates surrounding AI-generated media, including concerns about accuracy, misinformation, ethics, and the potential impact on traditional content creators.

Questions have also emerged around the reliability of AI-generated podcasts, particularly for news-related topics or complex subject matter.

Amazon said Alexa+ accesses real-time information through partnerships with major news organizations intended to improve accuracy and content reliability.

The company said participating organizations include Associated Press, Reuters, The Washington Post, Time, Forbes, Business Insider, Politico, USA Today, Condé Nast, Hearst, and Vox Media, along with more than 200 local newspapers across the United States.

Amazon Expands Personalized AI Audio Plans

Amazon also said it is exploring additional forms of personalized AI-generated audio content beyond podcasts.

Potential future features include customized news briefings and audio content generated from users’ own documents and shared information.

The rollout reflects a broader trend among technology companies developing AI systems that move beyond text-based assistants into automated media generation, including audio, video, and interactive content creation.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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