Offer Now Michigan Expands Specialized Cash Home Buying Services Across Detroit and Southeast Michigan

Offer Now Michigan, a family operated cash home buying company headquartered in Northville, has expanded its specialized services into Detroit and Wayne County. The expansion adds dedicated resources for Michigan homeowners managing probate, foreclosure, divorce, fire damage, rental property exits, and downsizing decisions.

The Detroit expansion includes nine service specific specialty dedication covering probate sales, estate liquidations, divorce home sales, tax lien properties, rental property exits, fire and water damage, downsizing, relocation, and general cash purchases. Each page provides Wayne County specific information on probate court procedures, property tax timelines, and the realities of selling older Michigan housing stock.

Offer Now Michigan was founded by Michigan natives Eric Roebuck and Carson Whaley. The company operates statewide, with established service in Detroit, Flint, and surrounding communities, and now extends the same specialized approach into West Michigan.

“Many Michigan homeowners face situations the open market was not designed for,” said Eric Roebuck, cofounder of Offer Now Michigan. “Estate sales after a death in the family. Foreclosure timelines that move faster than a traditional listing. Inherited homes managed from out of state. We know that pain from our own experiences. We built Offer Now Michigan so other Michigan families do not have to go through what we went through, and bringing this specialized approach to Detroit is the next step in that mission.”

The Detroit resources address several common Michigan housing situations:

Probate sales coordinated through Wayne County Probate Court

Tax foreclosure cases nearing the Wayne County Treasurer auction deadline

Divorce home sales requiring fast settlement and equal split of proceeds

Fire and water damaged homes where insurance settlements fall short of restoration costs

Tenant occupied rental properties where the owner is ready to exit the rental business

Downsizing transitions for retirees and empty nesters

Relocation home sales for families with short timelines

The company closes each transaction at a local Michigan title company. Sellers do not pay realtor commissions, do not complete repairs before closing, and receive cash at closing rather than waiting on bank financing. Closings can be completed in as little as seven days when situations require fast action.

“Older Michigan housing stock has specific characteristics that national buyers do not always understand,” said Carson Whaley, cofounder. “A 1920s bungalow in Heritage Hill or a midcentury ranch in Sterling Heights presents very different realities than a newer build in Novi or Ada. Local knowledge of construction era, neighborhood market conditions, and county procedures matters when an offer is being made on a home in distress.”

Offer Now Michigan currently serves homeowners in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, Pontiac, Saginaw, Sterling Heights, Warren, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Dearborn, and dozens of additional communities across Wayne, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Genesee, Washtenaw, Ingham, and Saginaw counties.

The company has plans to extend the same set of dedicated city specific resources to additional populous Michigan markets including Sterling Heights, Warren, Ann Arbor, Lansing, and Dearborn over the coming year.

About Offer Now Michigan

Offer Now Michigan is a family operated cash home buying company serving homeowners across the state of Michigan. The company specializes in cash purchases of homes in any condition and works with sellers managing probate, foreclosure, divorce, inherited property, fire and water damage, rental property exits, and downsizing situations. Every transaction closes through a local Michigan title company. Founded by Eric Roebuck and Carson Whaley, the company is headquartered in Northville, Michigan, and operates across Wayne, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Genesee, and other Michigan counties.

For more information, visit www.offernowmichigan.com .