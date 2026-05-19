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Leeds Digital Agency Launches £997 Per Month Digital Marketing Package

ByEthan Lin

May 19, 2026

Daniel Latto Digital Marketing Agency has launched a new bundled subscription package aimed at UK small businesses currently managing multiple marketing vendors and software subscriptions. The Growth Engine package combines the agency’s core marketing services into a single £997 per month subscription with no long-term contract.

A Simple Subscription Solution For SMBs

Daniel Latto Digital Marketing Agency Leeds has spent over 15 years supporting UK small businesses with effective and affordable marketing solutions, continually evolving to reflect changing landscapes and client needs. The Growth Engine package brings even greater convenience to the table courtesy of comprehensive and cost-effective strategies built to help businesses thrive throughout the rest of 2026 and beyond.

The launch responds to a growing trend among small business owners: a clear preference for consolidating marketing under a single team rather than coordinating multiple separate suppliers. Many small businesses currently work with one provider for their website, another for social media, a third for paid ads and a fourth for email, and increasingly want a simpler structure with one point of accountability.

The Growth Engine bundle covers the five marketing functions most small businesses rely on to generate leads: search engine optimisation, Facebook advertising, Google advertising, social media content, and email marketing. Website work is also included in the monthly fee, with new businesses receiving a five-page starter site if they do not already have one, and existing businesses getting ongoing additions and improvements as their SEO and service offering develop.

“The traditional agency model assumes a small business has the budget of a mid-market company, which most do not,” said Daniel Latto, founder of the agency. “Full-service retainers in the UK SME market typically run anywhere from three to ten thousand pounds a month and usually come with annual contracts. We have spent over a decade working with smaller businesses and the consistent message is that they want fixed pricing, the freedom of no lock-ins, and one team owning everything from their website to their ads. The Growth Engine package is our answer to that.”

About Daniel Latto Digital Marketing Agency

Daniel Latto Digital Marketing Agency has operated since 2011 and works with UK small businesses alongside international clients across the UK, US, Australia, Indonesia and mainland Europe. The agency publishes fixed monthly pricing on its website and offers all services on a rolling monthly basis.

More information is available at daniellatto.co.uk.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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