DrayEasy Earns iF, Red Dot, and MUSE Design Awards, Bringing Global Design Recognition to North American Logistics

DrayEasy, a logistics technology platform focused on North American port and inland freight transportation, has received the 2026 iF Design Award, further expanding its international recognition after previously earning Germany’s Red Dot Award and the U.S.-based MUSE Design Gold Award.

The achievement marks a rare moment for the trucking and logistics sector — an industry that has traditionally operated behind the scenes of global commerce, but remains essential to the movement of goods, retail supply chains, and international trade.

Rather than celebrating design for aesthetics alone, DrayEasy says the recognition reflects a broader shift in how industrial technology is being built: with greater attention to usability, operational transparency, and the day-to-day realities facing carriers, dispatchers, warehouses, and freight operators.

“Truck drivers and logistics operators are among the most important yet overlooked participants in global trade,” the company said in a statement. “We believe the tools supporting them should be intelligent, intuitive, and designed around real operational needs.”

Founded in Los Angeles, DrayEasy focuses on port-to-door and inland trucking services across North America. The company’s platform supports drayage, LTL freight, bonded warehouse pickup, and large-item residential delivery services.

Its core technology, the Dray AI decision engine, was developed to improve visibility and coordination across fragmented freight networks. The system enables instant freight quoting, intelligent carrier matching, address verification, and operational risk alerts — functions that traditionally require multiple rounds of manual communication.

According to the company, the technology has helped reduce operational friction for freight forwarders, trucking companies, warehouses, and cargo owners navigating increasingly complex supply chain conditions.

Building an Integrated Port-to-Door Fulfillment Platform

DrayEasy focuses on port drayage, rail-to-door transportation, and container trucking services across North America.

Drayage transportation covering approximately 98% of U.S. ZIP codes and supporting more than 1.5 million transportation lanes

LTL freight services with near-instant pricing visibility and shipment protection coverage of up to $5,000 per order

Direct pickup services connected with more than 2,000 bonded and CFS warehouses

White-glove home delivery services for oversized furniture and appliances

The company operates dual service centers in the United States and China, providing bilingual 24/7 cross-border operational support for international shippers, freight forwarders, and logistics partners.

Reimagining Logistics Through Human-Centered Technology

As supply chains become increasingly digitized, DrayEasy says its long-term focus is not simply automation, but improving the experience of the people operating within freight systems every day.

The company views its recent international design awards — including Red Dot, MUSE Gold, and iF — as recognition of a broader philosophy: that logistics technology should reduce complexity rather than add to it.

“Technology in logistics should not feel cold or disconnected from the people using it,” the company noted. “Good systems help experienced operators make faster decisions, reduce repetitive coordination work, and create more reliable service experiences for customers.”

DrayEasy says its core idea is simple: make drayage easier.

The company aims to simplify the trucking process not only for cargo owners and freight forwarders, but also for the trucking companies working within the network. By reducing repetitive communication, improving coordination, and creating clearer operational workflows, DrayEasy hopes to help both shippers and carriers operate with greater confidence and efficiency.

Looking ahead, the company says it will continue investing in tools and operational systems designed to improve productivity for trucking companies, while making freight fulfillment more transparent and reliable for customers across North America.

About DrayEasy

DrayEasy is a logistics technology platform focused on North American port and inland freight transportation. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the company supports drayage, LTL freight, bonded warehouse pickup, and oversized delivery services across major U.S. freight markets.

Its platform provides instant freight visibility, digital dispatch coordination, intelligent carrier matching, and 24/7 bilingual operational support for carriers, freight forwarders, warehouses, and cargo owners.

DrayEasy’s mission is to build more connected and efficient freight infrastructure for the North American supply chain industry.