Greg Brockman Takes Formal Control Of OpenAI Product Strategy Amid Platform Consolidation

Greg Brockman is formally assuming leadership of OpenAI’s product strategy efforts as the company continues consolidating its AI products around ChatGPT and broader agent-focused services, according to a report from Wired.

The change formalizes a transition that had already been taking place internally while OpenAI’s chief executive of AGI deployment, Fidji Simo, remains on medical leave.

According to Wired, Brockman outlined plans in a staff memo to combine ChatGPT and OpenAI’s programming-focused product Codex into a single integrated experience.

“We’re consolidating our product efforts to execute with maximum focus toward the agentic future, to win across both consumer and enterprise,” Brockman reportedly wrote.

OpenAI Continues Unifying Core Products

OpenAI told TechCrunch that Simo worked with Brockman on the organizational changes despite remaining on leave.

The company also said it has already been publicly discussing plans to combine ChatGPT, Codex, and OpenAI’s API offerings into a unified platform supported by a single core product team.

The effort reflects OpenAI’s broader push toward creating interconnected AI systems capable of handling consumer interactions, software development tasks, and enterprise services through a consolidated product structure.

Codex originally launched as OpenAI’s software programming and code-generation system, while ChatGPT became the company’s primary conversational AI platform.

Company Refocuses Around ChatGPT After Internal “Code Red”

The product consolidation follows internal efforts by OpenAI leadership to narrow the company’s priorities around its most widely used AI services.

At the end of last year, OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman reportedly declared a “code red” internally and said the company needed to refocus around the core ChatGPT experience.

Since then, OpenAI has reduced attention on several side initiatives.

According to the report, projects including video-generation platform Sora and OpenAI for Science have been deprioritized as the company concentrates resources on core AI products and agent-related capabilities.

The restructuring comes as OpenAI faces increasing competition in both consumer AI applications and enterprise AI infrastructure from companies including Anthropic, Google DeepMind, and xAI.

Featured image credits: Roboflow Universe

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