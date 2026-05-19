RJ Scaringe Has Raised More Than $12 Billion Across Rivian, Also, And Mind Robotics

RJ Scaringe has raised more than $12.3 billion across multiple startups over the past decade, placing the Rivian founder among a small group of entrepreneurs capable of repeatedly attracting large-scale venture and strategic investment across different industries.

The latest funding came this week, when Scaringe’s industrial AI and robotics startup Mind Robotics reportedly secured another $400 million in financing. The company, founded last year, had already raised $115 million during its first year and an additional $500 million in March.

Scaringe also founded electric micromobility startup Also in 2025. The company raised $105 million shortly after launch and has since surpassed $300 million in total funding, with participation from investors including DoorDash.

Large seed rounds exceeding $100 million have become more common in AI and defense technology sectors, but such funding has rarely flowed into micromobility companies.

Investors Point To Scaringe’s Communication And Product Focus

Jiten Behl, partner at Eclipse Ventures and former chief growth officer at Rivian, said Scaringe’s communication style and credibility play a major role in attracting investors.

Eclipse has led funding rounds in both Also and Mind Robotics.

“When RJ explains a certain issue, topic, opportunity, vision, he just has this very unique ability to communicate it so effectively, and it comes across so credible,” Behl said.

According to Behl, Scaringe does not minimize technical difficulties or exaggerate opportunities while presenting new ventures to investors.

Investors interviewed by TechCrunch also said Scaringe differs from some other high-profile founders because he focuses attention on products and engineering rather than on building a personal public persona.

“He is very comfortable and confident in his own personality, and he’s not trying to be an Elon,” Behl said, referencing Elon Musk.

Another source familiar with Scaringe’s businesses told TechCrunch that discussions with the entrepreneur tend to focus heavily on the products themselves rather than personal branding.

“It’s not about him,” the source said. “When you talk to him, he has enthusiasm about the product that is completely external.”

Scaringe Expands Beyond Rivian While Continuing EV Growth

Scaringe earned a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and founded Rivian, originally named Mainstream Motors, in 2009.

For years, the company operated quietly before publicly unveiling its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S SUV prototypes at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Investment accelerated rapidly afterward.

In early 2019, Rivian raised $700 million in a round led by Amazon. Ford Motor Company later invested $500 million, while Cox Automotive contributed $350 million.

Rivian closed a separate $1.3 billion funding round later in 2019 led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price, with additional participation from Amazon, Ford, and BlackRock.

The company raised another $2.5 billion in July 2020 and $2.65 billion six months later.

Before Rivian’s public listing, the company completed another $2.5 billion private financing round backed by Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, D1 Capital Partners, Ford, T. Rowe Price, Third Point, Fidelity Investments, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Coatue Management.

Rivian IPO Reached $100 Billion Market Value

Rivian’s Nasdaq debut in November 2021 generated nearly $12 billion in gross proceeds after shares were priced at $78.

At its peak following the IPO, Rivian’s market capitalization reached approximately $100 billion. The company’s market value has since declined to about $18.2 billion amid broader struggles affecting the electric vehicle sector.

Despite those pressures, Rivian continues securing major partnerships and strategic investments.

The company entered a $5.8 billion joint venture with Volkswagen Group and also signed a robotaxi partnership with Uber valued at up to $1.25 billion.

Investors Question How Many Companies Scaringe Can Scale

Scaringe’s growing number of ventures has led some investors to question how much operational responsibility one founder can manage simultaneously.

The entrepreneur currently oversees multiple companies while traveling between Palo Alto, Irvine, Rivian’s manufacturing facility in Normal, and another factory scheduled to open in Georgia.

Joe Fath, another Eclipse partner and former investor at T. Rowe Price, said Scaringe combines engineering ability with strong product instincts.

“Very few founders can operate at that level technically while also understanding what resonates emotionally with customers — both consumers and commercial buyers,” Fath said.

Behl said some investors already frame questions around whether Scaringe is approaching operational limits.

“The thing is, he doesn’t look at it that way,” Behl said. “His perspective is that there is huge value to be created, there is huge impact to be created, and I just have to do it.”

Featured image credits: Richard Truesdell via Wikimedia Commons

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