Kindle Users Turn To Jailbreaking As Amazon Ends Support For Older Devices

Owners of older Amazon Kindle devices are increasingly turning to jailbreaking after Amazon announced it will end technical support for several legacy Kindle models beginning May 20.

The affected devices include the Kindle 1st Generation, Kindle 2nd Generation, Kindle DX, Kindle DX Graphite, Kindle Keyboard, Kindle 4, Kindle 5, Kindle Touch, Kindle Paperwhite 1st Generation, Kindle Fire 1st Generation, Kindle Fire 2nd Generation, Kindle Fire HD 7, and Kindle Fire HD 8.9.

After support ends, users will still be able to read books already downloaded onto their devices, but official services and updates for those models will no longer continue.

The announcement has prompted some Kindle owners to jailbreak their devices in order to maintain functionality and install additional software features.

Jailbreaking Allows Expanded Kindle Functionality

Jailbreaking refers to bypassing Amazon’s software restrictions on Kindle devices.

The process allows users to install custom fonts, third-party reading applications, alternative screensavers, and software tools that expand the capabilities of the devices beyond Amazon’s default ecosystem.

Many Kindle owners who jailbreak their devices view the process as a way to extend the lifespan of hardware that still functions properly instead of replacing it with newer hardware.

However, jailbreaking carries legal and technical considerations.

While jailbreaking devices for personal use is generally not considered a criminal offense in many jurisdictions, it may violate Amazon’s terms of service. Legal risks can also arise if the process involves copyright infringement, distributing illegal software, or selling modified hardware.

The process also carries technical risks, including the possibility of rendering a Kindle unusable if installation errors occur.

Compatibility varies by Kindle model and firmware version, meaning not every device can be jailbroken successfully.

Users Disable Updates To Preserve Jailbreak Access

Owners considering jailbreaking typically first verify whether their device and firmware version remain compatible with available jailbreak tools.

One commonly recommended step involves disabling Wi-Fi or enabling airplane mode to prevent Amazon from automatically updating the device software and potentially closing jailbreak vulnerabilities.

Users then typically download jailbreak packages from established online communities such as the MobileRead Forum, which is widely used by Kindle modification communities.

The jailbreak process generally requires transferring installation files, including .bin files and jailbreak hotfixes, onto the Kindle using a USB connection to a computer.

After the files are copied onto the device, users either enter “;log mrpi” into the Kindle search bar or manually select “Update Your Kindle” through device settings to begin installation.

Many users also install the Kindle Unified Application Launcher, commonly referred to as KUAL, which acts as a management system for applications and customizations on jailbroken Kindles.

Another commonly installed application is KOReader, an open source e-book reading platform that adds support for EPUB files, enhanced PDF tools, and expanded file management functions.

Alternative Options Remain Available

Using unofficial software can create stability issues, including crashes, reduced battery life, and software failures.

In more severe cases, failed modifications can leave a Kindle permanently nonfunctional.

Users who want additional flexibility without modifying device software can still sideload books manually by transferring files onto a Kindle through a USB connection and computer.

Alternative e-reader devices are also available for users seeking more open software ecosystems.

Examples mentioned include the Boox Palma, Vivlio e-reader, and the Xteink X3, a compact e-reader accessory designed to attach to the back of a smartphone.

Featured image credits: Pexels

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