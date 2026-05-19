SKHTU Seeks Strategic Expansion Through Regulated Digital Asset Services

As the digital asset industry in Southeast Asia continues to expand, Malaysia has gradually become one of the key emerging markets attracting international crypto trading platforms. Against this backdrop, SKHTU Exchange recently announced that Malaysian users are currently able to access and use the platform normally, while the company continues to advance its local compliance strategy and strengthen its regulatory alignment within the region.

According to publicly available information, Malaysia currently adopts a regulatory approach toward digital assets that combines openness with compliance oversight. The country’s crypto regulatory framework is primarily supervised by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC Malaysia) and Bank Negara Malaysia, with the RMO (Recognized Market Operator) and DAX (Digital Asset Exchange) framework serving as an important part of the local digital asset regulatory structure.

SKHTU Exchange stated that the platform has already initiated the application process for a Malaysia RMO (DAX) license as part of its long-term Southeast Asia expansion strategy. The company noted that obtaining localized compliance qualifications remains a critical step for international digital asset platforms seeking sustainable development in regulated markets.

At present, Malaysian users can register and use SKHTU Exchange accounts normally after completing the required identity verification procedures. The platform implements a standardized KYC and compliance review process, including identity document verification, account authentication, and security checks, in line with international compliance standards.

Through the platform, Malaysian users are currently able to participate in multiple forms of digital asset trading and financial services, including:

Crypto asset deposits and trading using mainstream digital assets such as USDT, BTC, and ETH P2P fiat trading between users Spot trading, perpetual contracts, and options products Unified account-based digital asset management services

Unlike platforms that focus solely on basic crypto trading functions, SKHTU Exchange has continued to position itself around the concept of a “unified digital financial access platform.” Under its integrated account system, users can access multiple services including spot trading, derivatives, options, asset management, and RWA-related financial infrastructure within a single platform ecosystem.

Industry observers note that competition among digital asset exchanges is increasingly shifting away from pure user growth and toward underlying infrastructure capability, compliance standards, and security architecture. In this regard, SKHTU Exchange has placed strong emphasis on building financial-grade security and operational systems.

According to the platform’s published technical information, its infrastructure currently includes:

Millisecond-level high-performance matching engine Multi-asset unified account architecture Cold wallet storage and multi-signature authorization mechanisms Segregation of user assets and operational funds AI-based abnormal activity detection and risk control systems Third-party audit and on-chain verification mechanisms

In terms of security strategy, the platform stated that it prioritizes “financial-grade process control” and long-term asset protection rather than simply pursuing ultra-lightweight trading operations. Its overall security framework is designed to align more closely with traditional financial institution risk management standards.

At the same time, SKHTU Exchange also reminded users that although Malaysian residents can currently use international digital asset trading platforms, users should continue monitoring local regulatory developments and ensure that all compliance and identity verification requirements are completed before participating in trading activities.

The company further emphasized that digital assets remain a high-volatility market and investors should carefully assess risk exposure before engaging in related financial activities.

With the ongoing development of Malaysia’s digital asset regulatory framework and the gradual maturation of the Southeast Asian crypto market, industry analysts believe that platforms with stronger compliance capabilities, security infrastructure, and institutional-grade systems may gain increasing attention from regional users and regulators alike.

As SKHTU Exchange continues progressing through the Malaysia RMO (DAX) licensing process, the platform appears to be positioning itself beyond the role of a conventional crypto trading exchange and toward a broader digital financial infrastructure model focused on compliance, technology, and integrated asset services.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.