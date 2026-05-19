Nectar Social Raises $30 Million To Expand AI Marketing Agent Platform

Nectar Social has raised $30 million in Series A funding as the startup expands its AI-powered marketing platform designed to automate brand activity across social media platforms using autonomous AI agents.

The funding round was led by Menlo Ventures and the Anthology Fund, an investment initiative created in partnership with Anthropic.

The company, which emerged from stealth last year, describes its platform as an agentic operating system for marketers. According to Nectar Social, its AI agents can manage tasks including social media activity, moderation, creator workflows, competitive intelligence gathering, and commerce-related customer conversations.

The platform is designed to automate those functions across multiple online platforms simultaneously.

Company Uses Data Partnerships With Meta And Reddit

Nectar Social said it maintains data partnerships with companies including Meta and Reddit.

Those integrations allow the company’s AI agents to collect and centralize data from multiple social platforms into a single system instead of requiring brands to manage separate software tools for each platform individually.

The startup was founded by sisters Misbah Uraizee and Farah Uraizee, both former Meta employees.

Misbah Uraizee, who serves as chief executive officer, told TechCrunch that the new funding will support expansion and hiring across applied AI, engineering, and go-to-market operations.

“The buying conversation has moved into social, and no human team can staff every place it happens,” Misbah said. “We’re accelerating our category lead in building the operating system that lets brands show up everywhere.”

Platform Targets Brand Marketing Automation

Nectar Social said its customer base includes brands such as Liquid Death, Figma, and e.l.f. Beauty.

Additional investors participating in the funding round included Kinship Ventures, founded by Gwyneth Paltrow, along with GV and True Ventures.

The funding comes as AI companies increasingly target marketing and customer engagement workflows with agent-based software systems capable of automating content management, moderation, analytics, and customer interaction tasks across social media platforms.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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