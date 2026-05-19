DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Nectar Social Raises $30 Million To Expand AI Marketing Agent Platform

ByJolyen

May 19, 2026

Nectar Social Raises $30 Million To Expand AI Marketing Agent Platform

Nectar Social has raised $30 million in Series A funding as the startup expands its AI-powered marketing platform designed to automate brand activity across social media platforms using autonomous AI agents.

The funding round was led by Menlo Ventures and the Anthology Fund, an investment initiative created in partnership with Anthropic.

The company, which emerged from stealth last year, describes its platform as an agentic operating system for marketers. According to Nectar Social, its AI agents can manage tasks including social media activity, moderation, creator workflows, competitive intelligence gathering, and commerce-related customer conversations.

The platform is designed to automate those functions across multiple online platforms simultaneously.

Company Uses Data Partnerships With Meta And Reddit

Nectar Social said it maintains data partnerships with companies including Meta and Reddit.

Those integrations allow the company’s AI agents to collect and centralize data from multiple social platforms into a single system instead of requiring brands to manage separate software tools for each platform individually.

The startup was founded by sisters Misbah Uraizee and Farah Uraizee, both former Meta employees.

Misbah Uraizee, who serves as chief executive officer, told TechCrunch that the new funding will support expansion and hiring across applied AI, engineering, and go-to-market operations.

“The buying conversation has moved into social, and no human team can staff every place it happens,” Misbah said. “We’re accelerating our category lead in building the operating system that lets brands show up everywhere.”

Platform Targets Brand Marketing Automation

Nectar Social said its customer base includes brands such as Liquid Death, Figma, and e.l.f. Beauty.

Additional investors participating in the funding round included Kinship Ventures, founded by Gwyneth Paltrow, along with GV and True Ventures.

The funding comes as AI companies increasingly target marketing and customer engagement workflows with agent-based software systems capable of automating content management, moderation, analytics, and customer interaction tasks across social media platforms.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Lali and Aubs What We Sip Through Podcast Launches to Spark Honest Conversations on Loss Healing and Humor
May 20, 2026 Ethan Lin
SportGen Summit 2026: The Global Sports Business Community Convenes in Paris on May 27–28
May 20, 2026 Ethan Lin
REAP Pro Launches to Support Modern Financial Advisors Through AI Powered Real Estate Intelligence
May 20, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801