REAP Pro Launches to Support Modern Financial Advisors Through AI Powered Real Estate Intelligence

REAP Pro has launched its AI-powered real estate intelligence platform designed for financial advisors seeking a more connected view of their clients’ financial lives. Built to integrate property data, mortgage information, valuation metrics, and planning insights into a single environment, the platform introduces a streamlined approach to incorporating real estate into wealth management conversations. Founder Sean Krejci says, “We want to give advisors access to a broader financial picture that includes one of the largest asset categories many households hold today.”

REAP Pro

The launch arrives during a period in which advisors continue expanding beyond traditional portfolio management into more comprehensive planning relationships. While investments and retirement planning software have evolved rapidly over the years, real estate data has often remained fragmented, manually gathered, or dependent on estimates that lose relevance over time. REAP Pro was created to address that disconnect by helping advisors access current property information, debt balances, equity insights, and performance metrics through a unified platform built specifically for advisory firms.

Krejci’s experience inside the financial services industry revealed how frequently real estate conversations unfolded outside the advisor relationship, even though those decisions carried long-term implications for household wealth. “For many families, real estate represents years of work, planning, and financial commitment,” Krejci states. “Advisors deserve technology that helps them participate in those conversations with clarity, context, and confidence.”

Sean Krejci

The idea for REAP Pro emerged from years of hands-on advisory and mortgage industry experience, where Krejci and his team regularly performed detailed property analysis through manual spreadsheets and research. Those workflows often required several hours for a single household review and depended heavily on static information. As advisors attempted to deliver more comprehensive planning, many found themselves working with incomplete property data, outdated estimates, or disconnected systems that offered limited visibility into a client’s full financial position.

“We designed REAP Pro to simplify that process through automated data collection and continuously refreshed property intelligence,” Krejci says. Advisors can access household dashboards that display primary residences, vacation homes, and investment properties alongside mortgage balances, equity positions, net worth data, and investment-related metrics. Interactive visualizations allow users to explore property trends, valuation changes, and projected scenarios while keeping information accessible during client meetings and prospect conversations.

The platform also introduces analytical tools intended to support more informed planning discussions. Advisors can evaluate the internal rate of return for properties, review net operating income figures for investment real estate, and compare real estate performance alongside broader financial goals. Property-specific reports include historical growth patterns, market activity trends, and forecasting insights intended to support strategic decision-making over time.

According to Krejci, the platform was built with a larger purpose than simply consolidating information. “Clients often make major real estate decisions during meaningful moments in their lives,” he says. “An advisor who understands those decisions in context can provide guidance that feels more connected to the client’s long-term vision.”

REAP Pro also incorporates a consent-based workflow that allows clients to authorize access to relevant data sources with minimal friction. Once integrated, advisors receive a continuously updated view of household real estate activity, helping reduce reliance on manually entered figures that may quickly lose accuracy. The company believes this approach creates a more informed advisory experience while helping firms identify planning opportunities that previously remained difficult to measure or track.

As the platform enters the market, the company plans to continue expanding its technology capabilities with additional tools and AI-driven functionality already in development. Upcoming initiatives include an AI overlay trained to assist advisors with lending guidelines, property analysis, and planning support, along with expanded automation designed to further streamline household insights and advisor workflows.

Krejci notes that the launch represents the beginning of a broader long-term vision for REAP Pro . “Technology has the ability to deepen understanding between advisors and the families they serve,” he remarks. “Our goal is to continue building systems that help advisors approach every conversation with thoughtful analysis and a more complete perspective on wealth.”