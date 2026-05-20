Taiwan and UK Strengthen AI and Innovation Ties at ETCC 32nd Annual Conference

The 32nd Annual Conference of the European Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce (ETCC) concluded in London on Saturday 16th May, bringing together Taiwanese business leaders, UK investors, AI startups, policymakers, and cross-border innovators to explore deeper collaboration between Taiwan and the United Kingdom in artificial intelligence, technology, trade, and investment.

Held under the theme “Taiwan Power, Shine in the World,” the event highlighted Taiwan’s growing global role in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and innovation-driven entrepreneurship. The event aimed to position London as a gateway for Taiwanese companies entering European markets while also creating opportunities for British firms and investors seeking access to Taiwan’s technology ecosystem.

The conference was opened by Evelyn Lee, Chairlady of ETCC, and honored by the presence of high-level dignitaries, including Kuo-Yu Han, President of the Legislative Yuan of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and Representative Vincent Chin-Hsiang Yao of the Taipei Representative Office in the UK. Both will deliver opening speeches to inaugurate the day’s proceedings.

Daniel Rossell-Evans, Head of Northeast Asia at the Office for Investment, who leads the UK Government’s concierge service for investors across Japan, Korea and Taiwan, will be representing the UK government to attend the event.

Other prestigious guests include Chia-Ching Hsu, Minister of Overseas Community Affairs Council of Taiwan (OCAC), Dr. James Chih-Fang Huang, Chairman of TAITRA, H.E. Jhy-Wey Shieh, Taiwanese Representative to the EU and Belgium, and Chiang-Sheng Hsiung, Chairman of World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce (WTCC), will also present at the event.

The conference comes amid growing momentum in UK–Taiwan cooperation on AI and emerging technologies. Recent discussions between UK and Taiwanese officials have emphasised future collaboration in AI, semiconductors, digital trade, energy transition, and innovation ecosystems. It featured an AI Innovation Forum, where Dr. James Chih-Fang Huang, Chairman of TAITRA, gave an insightful speech focusing on Taiwan’s strategic role in trading with Europe.

Dr. James Chih-Fang Huang firstly praised Taiwanese business leaders for earning the trust of highly competitive European markets through quality and reliability. Their achievements serve as a vital extension of Taiwan’s economic strength on the global stage. He then highlighted that the global trade environment is shifting rapidly, driven by supply chain restructuring, geopolitical dynamics, and accelerating innovation.

Concurrently, Europe is transitioning into an industrial ecosystem focused on resilience, security, and sustainability. As a market of nearly 450 million people, Europe has become a crucial strategic partner for Taiwan, evidenced by bilateral trade reaching $74.8 billion last year, which is a 9% increase.

He emphasised that Taiwanese expatriate business leaders act as invaluable bridges to these markets due to their local expertise. To support them, TAITRA will host the Taiwan Expo in Europe in Warsaw, Poland, this June. The expo will focus on resilient supply chains, trusted technology, and the reconstruction of Ukraine, showcasing Taiwan’s strengths in digital innovation and green energy to foster deeper global collaboration.

The forum also reflected broader international interest in Taiwan’s role in the AI supply chain and democratic technology partnerships. Recent UK-Taiwan initiatives have included cooperation in AI governance, semiconductor talent exchange, and space technology partnerships.

Following the AI Innovation Forum, was the Taiwan-Europe business networking sessions, with participation from entrepreneurs, investors, technology leaders, and representatives from both Taiwan and the UK. Discussions focused on trusted AI, resilient supply chains, smart healthcare, cross-border investment, and opportunities for UK-Taiwan partnerships.

Evelyn Lee, President of the European Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce, said the event was designed not only as a community gathering, but as a practical platform for business matching, investment dialogue, and long-term UK-Taiwan collaboration.

“Taiwan has world-class innovation capabilities, while the UK offers exceptional strengths in finance, research, startups, and global connectivity. We believe stronger collaboration between Taiwan and the UK can create meaningful opportunities in AI, healthcare, sustainability, and future technologies.”

The event welcomed around 200 participants from across Europe, Taiwan, and the UK, including business associations, startups, investors, and representatives from the public and private sectors.

About the European Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce (ETCC)

The ETCC is a non-profit organisation representing Taiwanese business communities across Europe. Serving as a vital bridge between Taiwan and Europe, the ETCC fosters economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and professional development through a network spanning major European capitals.

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