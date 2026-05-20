International Association of Online Business Managers Announces Amanda Hyde-Pierce as New CEO

The International Association of Online Business Managers has officially announced Amanda Hyde-Pierce as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2026. The appointment marks a significant leadership transition for the organisation founded in 2009 by Tina Forsyth, who spent nearly two decades establishing the IAOBM as the world’s longest standing professional body dedicated to the training and certification of Online Business Managers around the world.

The announcement represents both a milestone for the Association and a personal full circle moment for Hyde-Pierce, whose own journey through the Certified OBM® programme transformed her professional and personal life.

Based in the United Kingdom, Hyde-Pierce originally entered the online business industry during one of the most difficult periods of her life. Following the breakdown of her marriage, she found herself navigating financial hardship while taking on Virtual Assistant work to support herself. During that period, she relied on food bank assistance and remortgaged her home while searching for a more sustainable path forward.

It was during that time she discovered the IAOBM and its Certified OBM® programme.

“Something about the programme stayed with me,” Hyde-Pierce said. “Even though financially it felt impossible, I knew I needed to take the chance and invest in rebuilding my future.”

According to Hyde-Pierce, she ultimately enrolled in the certification programme despite significant financial uncertainty, a decision she now describes as life changing.

From Certified OBM® Graduate to Global CEO

In less than two years after completing the programme, Hyde-Pierce built a fully booked business supporting entrepreneurs, authors, TEDx speakers, psychotherapists, and charitable organisations internationally as a Certified OBM®. Her work focused on operational leadership, systems management, strategic support, and business growth.

She later became the first UK based trainer in IAOBM history, helping other professionals develop careers as Online Business Managers through the Association’s certification pathways.

On May 1, 2026, IAOBM founder Tina Forsyth officially passed leadership of the organisation to Hyde-Pierce after leading the Association for 17 years.

“In the 17 years since founding, over a thousand OBMs have been certified,” said Tina Forsyth. “They in turn have served tens of thousands of business owners. Certified OBMs have become the operational foundation for countless businesses.”

Forsyth also highlighted the importance of the timing surrounding the leadership transition as businesses increasingly adapt to AI driven operational changes.

“In the new AI era, where tools, leadership, and the way businesses operate are evolving rapidly, the need for strategic human led operations has never been greater,” Forsyth said. “Amanda understands this and has a clear vision for the opportunity it represents for Certified OBMs® and the businesses they support.”

The Growing Demand for Operational Leadership and AI Strategy

The IAOBM has spent nearly two decades helping shape the Online Business Manager profession globally by training professionals in operational leadership, systems oversight, strategic planning, and business management support.

Under Hyde-Pierce’s leadership, the Association is now expanding its focus to include AI powered operational support and future focused business strategy. The organisation currently offers advanced certification pathways including the AI-Empowered, Certified OBM® and Certified AI Strategist programmes.

According to the IAOBM, these programmes are designed to help businesses access operational professionals capable of integrating strategic oversight with evolving AI technologies and workflow systems.

The expansion reflects increasing demand among business owners seeking operational support professionals who can manage both human leadership and AI enabled business processes.

Hyde-Pierce believes this evolution represents a major opportunity for both business owners and operational professionals.

“The future of business support is not about replacing people with technology,” Hyde-Pierce said. “It is about combining strategic human leadership with intelligent systems that allow businesses to operate more effectively and sustainably.”

A Mission Built on Transformation and Opportunity

While Hyde-Pierce’s appointment represents a leadership milestone for the IAOBM, she says the broader mission remains focused on transformation and opportunity for both business owners and professionals entering the Online Business Manager industry.

Throughout her career, Hyde-Pierce has spoken openly about how operational leadership careers can create meaningful life changes for professionals seeking flexible, high impact work aligned with personal goals and family life.

She also emphasizes the impact Certified OBMs® can have on overwhelmed entrepreneurs and growing businesses seeking strategic operational support.

According to Hyde-Pierce, many business owners struggle with operational overload, inconsistent systems, and unsustainable growth demands before working with an Online Business Manager.

“The work Certified OBMs® do changes businesses and lives,” Hyde-Pierce said. “I have lived the transformation personally, and I have witnessed it repeatedly through the professionals trained by this Association.”

The IAOBM reports that Certified OBMs® have supported businesses across industries ranging from coaching and education to healthcare, publishing, nonprofit organisations, and professional services.

Award Recognizes Excellence in AI Operational Leadership

Amanda Hyde-Pierce, CEO of the International Association of Online Business Managers, has been awarded the Best Operational Leadership & AI Strategy Trainer of 2026 by Best of Best Review. The recognition honors Hyde-Pierce’s leadership in transforming operational strategy education through innovative AI empowered training and professional certification programs.

About the International Association of Online Business Managers

The International Association of Online Business Managers is the world’s longest standing professional association dedicated to the training, certification, and advancement of Online Business Managers. Established in 2009 by founder Tina Forsyth, the IAOBM provides professional certification programmes focused on operational leadership, strategic business support, systems management, and AI empowered operational strategy. Today, the organisation supports its members, and by extension, business owners globally through programmes including the Certified OBM, AI-Empowered, Certified OBM®, and Certified AI Strategist pathways.

Additional information is available at Online Business Managers website and Amanda Hyde-Pierce can be followed on LinkedIn at LinkedIn . Media inquiries can be directed to support@onlinebusinessmanager.com.