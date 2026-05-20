SportGen Summit 2026: The Global Sports Business Community Convenes in Paris on May 27–28

With speakers and participants from the NFL, ATP Tour, Paris Saint-Germain, Mastercard, WTA Ventures, Amazon Web Services, Carlyle, Permira, Bpifrance, SailGP, UTS, League One Volleyball, TikTok, UEFA, IBM, Snap, and more, SportGen Summit 2026 brings nearly 1,000 sports business leaders to Paris for two days of strategy, investment, and partnership.

The global sports industry is in the middle of one of its most significant periods of transformation. New investment structures, emerging competition formats, the economic rise of women’s sport, and the accelerating impact of technology are reshaping every corner of the business. On May 27 and 28, SportGen Summit 2026 will bring together the executives, investors, and innovators navigating this shift — at Pavillon Gabriel in Paris, on the sidelines of Roland-Garros.

Founded by Aurelien Linyer and Paul Perrin, two alumni of Sorare, SportGen Summit was built on a single conviction: the sports business world needs a dedicated place to turn the industry’s biggest transformations into concrete opportunities. The 2026 edition marks the event’s inaugural year, with nearly 1,000 participants expected across two days and two stages.

The Summit has attracted support from some of the most recognized names in global sport, including Patrick Mouratoglou and NBA star Rudy Gobert, alongside leaders from the events industry who are involved in its development.

Pavillon Gabriel has been reimagined as a business platform: dedicated networking and exhibition spaces, a custom app for scheduling B2B meetings, and two conference stages structured to facilitate partnerships across every segment of the sports economy. Expected attendees include international private equity funds — The Carlyle Group, Permira, Avenue Capital, APEX, and Bpifrance — alongside approximately twenty specialist venture capital firms, and leading sp orts consulting and marketing organizations including Elevate and Octagon.

The 2026 speaker lineup reflects the full breadth of the global sports economy: Brett Gosper, Head of Europe and Asia-Pacific at the NFL; Eno Polo, CEO of the ATP Tour; Victoriano Melero, CEO of Paris Saint-Germain; Teodora Ivanova-Limon, Chief Business Officer at WTA Ventures; Monica Biagiotti, EVP Global Consumer Marketing and Sponsorships at Mastercard; Paul Devlin, Sub-Industry Leader at Amazon Web Services; Amelie Oudea-Castera, President of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee; Edgar Grospiron, President of COJOP Alpes 2030; and David Coulthard, former Formula 1 driver and co-founder of Velocity Experience.

The program is structured around six conversations defining where the sports industry is heading:

Sponsorship, partnerships, and new competition formats — with Mastercard, Bitpanda, Dominic Thiem, SailGP, UTS, and League One Volleyball.

The new capital of sport — private equity, venture capital, family offices, and athlete-investors, with Carlyle, Bpifrance, APEX, and specialist funds.

France’s place in the European sports business ecosystem — with Amelie Oudea-Castera (CNOSF) and Edgar Grospiron (COJOP Alpes 2030) on the lasting role France can play between Paris 2024 and Alpes 2030.

Strategies of major leagues and clubs — with leaders from the ATP Tour, PSG, NFL Europe, Roland-Garros, Volleyball World, and Lega Serie A, and a focus on the CA River Plate model with David Trezeguet.

The economic rise of women’s sport — with WTA Ventures, Crux Football, Lisa Billard, and the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission.

AI, media, and capturing new fans — with AWS, TikTok, UEFA, IBM, France Televisions, Snap, and the ATP Tour.

The Summit will also feature The Draft, a startup competition open to innovations transforming sport across tech, data, performance, products, services, and fan experience. Finalists will pitch before a panel of industry experts, with AWS credits and prizes at stake. PSG Labs and AWS are partners of the competition.

“SportGen Summit exists because the sports business world needs a place to have real conversations — not just about where the industry has been, but about where it’s going,” said Aurelien Linyer, co-founder of SportGen Summit. “The 2026 edition in Paris brings together the full spectrum of sport: every discipline, every market, every part of the value chain” said Paul Perrin, co-founder of SportGen Summit.

Tickets and registration are available at https://sportgensummit.com/tickets .

About SportGen Summit: SportGen Summit is a global sports business event based in Paris, founded by Aurelien Linyer and Paul Perrin. The summit brings together leaders from leagues, federations, clubs, brands, investors, media companies, startups, and technology providers to build the future of the sports economy.