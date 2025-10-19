Over 200 Yacht Reviews by DMA Yachting in the Mediterranean Reveal Exceptional Value in Greece

DMA Yachting (MyGreekCharter) today announces insights from its 2025 Mediterranean yacht show reviews, having assessed over 200 crewed yachts across Greece, the Adriatic, and Western Mediterranean. The review highlights notable value opportunities in crewed luxury yacht charter Greece , especially among older refitted motor yachts and newly launched catamarans.

According to yacht charter broker John Boullin, the market isn’t becoming cheaper overall, but select segments offer exceptional value. “We are especially seeing older motor yachts with brand-new refits, in excellent condition, offered at attractive prices,” he says. “These yachts often rival new builds in appearance and function, while also offering advantages like larger cabins or proven layouts. It’s a great opportunity for guests who want to go bigger for their budget.”

New catamarans are another area where value is emerging. These vessels often feature modern designs and top-tier amenities, but as they are just entering the Greek crewed catamaran charter market, they’re still building their track records. As such, pricing is often more flexible in their first season.

﻿﻿

Key findings from DMA’s 2025 show reviews:

Refitted motor yachts offering strong value. These older yachts often appear “as new” thanks to extensive refits, offering the benefits of modern upgrades at a lower price point.

Yacht charter broker Martina Asmus adds, “As brokers, we often recommend yachts we’ve already seen in action — those with a proven crew and satisfied clients. New yachts need time to establish that record, but when we see clear potential and smart pricing, we absolutely support them.”

For guests seeking best-value yacht charters in Greece , the timing is particularly favorable. With more yachts competing for a fixed season and high guest expectations, DMA sees this as a “sweet spot” for value. Opportunities include newly launched charter yachts and brand-new catamarans, offering the best value.

About DMA Yachting (MyGreekCharter)

DMA Yachting, operating under the MyGreekCharter brand, is a specialist broker of luxury crewed yacht charters in Greece and the wider Mediterranean. Drawing on deep on-the-water expertise, DMA guides clients to premium vessels, personalized itineraries, and rigorous quality standards. The firm maintains active monitoring of new launches, refits, and charter performance to inform client choices.