SOUEAST Aims to Set New Benchmark for Urban Mobility

The logic of global passenger vehicle consumption is undergoing a transformation. Today’s urban consumers expect a vehicle that seamlessly transitions between daily commutes, weekend getaways and road trips. Industry trends show that the global automotive market is rapidly shifting focus from the “pride of ownership” to the “richness of experience.”

Based on this insight, SOUEAST has repositioned itself as the“Partner for Urban Mobility.” The “partner” refers to a reliable functional vehicle providing a sense of order during daily commuting and a sense of relaxation during weekend getaways. The product design is centered on the needs of urban users, seeking a balance between space efficiency, advanced technologies, and driving comfort. This philosophy is captured in SOUEAST’s brand value: “EASE YOUR LIFE.”

SOUEAST Brand Value:“EASE YOUR LIFE”

In 2024, SOUEAST has completed a brand refresh centered on “EASE YOUR LIFE,” with the core values of “Freedom, Comfort, and EASE”. This is more than an evocative slogan; it is a rigorous logical framework that guides every stage of product definition and user-oriented design.

SOUEAST adopts the“Magic Space” concept in cabin design. It features a highly versatile, modular interior layout that adapts smoothly to multiple usage scenarios, ranging from daily shopping trips to weekend camping. The design makes full use of cabin space to deliver high spatial efficiency, while maintaining outstanding practicality and flexible applicability.

The intelligent experience is driven by “Warm Tech,” a design philosophy that significantly lowers the learning curve for complex automotive systems through intuitive interfaces and simple interactions. Additionally, the vehicle-to-load (V2L) function turns the vehicle into a mobile energy hub for outdoor kitchens, personal electronics, and campsite illumination.

In the pursuit of “Comfort,” SOUEAST makes “premium-class comfort” a competitive cornerstone. The cabin features high-quality tactile surfaces, ergonomic support, and superior NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) suppression to reduce physical fatigue on long journeys.

Systemic Empowerment of R&D and Manufacturing

These product strengths are anchored by decades of industrial expertise and a mature, systemic infrastructure. According to public market records, SOUEAST boasts thirty years of deep-rooted experience in full-vehicle manufacturing. Having begun its international operations as early as 2004, SOUEAST now possesses a sophisticated, end-to-end R&D and manufacturing industrial ecosystem.

In terms of R&D, SOUEAST operates 6 overseas R&D centers across the EU, Middle East, Central and South America, and ASEAN, and cooperates with more than 60 universities worldwide. To date, SOUEAST has established a robust product portfolio spanning both hybrid and fuel-powered models, including the S06/S06 DM, S07, S08 DM, and S09, addressing diverse market tiers. SOUEAST has entered 48 countries and regions, establishing more than 300 sales outlets. In Egypt, SOUEAST rose to 4th place in the passenger vehicle segment in just one year.

Notably, at Auto China 2026 held in April this year, JETOUR officially unveiled its “Travel+” strategy, integrating the entire product lineups of both JETOUR and SOUEAST brands under a unified strategic framework. While the JETOUR’s T Series and G Series specializes in light and premium off-roading, while the SOUEAST concentrates on urban mobility. SOUEAST collaborates with JETOUR on global R&D, core platforms and supply chains, driving breakthroughs in hybrid powertrain and intelligent vehicle technologies.This structural alignment not only drives down the marginal costs of product development but also equips SOUEAST with a replicable framework for its global expansion.

As the new “Travel+” strategy deepens its implementation, SOUEAST is well-positioned to accelerate product innovation and market penetration in the urban mobility segment by leveraging a technology, R&D, and channel infrastructure shared with JETOUR. Ultimately, SOUEAST may emerge as a distinctly differentiated case in the global automotive market.