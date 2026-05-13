Google Introduces Googlebook AI Laptops Built Around Gemini And Android Integration

Google on Tuesday introduced Googlebook, a new laptop lineup built around the company’s Gemini AI models and designed to provide proactive AI-assisted computing across applications, files, and connected devices. The first Googlebooks are scheduled to launch this fall through partnerships with hardware manufacturers including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

Google said the laptops were designed around Gemini from the beginning, with the goal of providing what the company described as more personal and proactive assistance directly within the operating system experience.

Magic Pointer Adds AI Actions Across The Interface

One of the central features in Googlebook is “Magic Pointer,” an AI-powered cursor that integrates Gemini directly into system navigation.

Instead of functioning only as a traditional pointer, the cursor can surface contextual actions depending on what appears on screen. Google said users can move or “wiggle” the cursor to receive suggestions tied to nearby content.

For example, hovering over a date in an email can prompt meeting setup options. Selecting two images, such as a photo of a living room and an image of a couch, can generate a combined visualization.

“We thought, we can take Gemini Intelligence and make the pointer truly smart and intelligent,” said Alexander Kuscher during a media briefing.

“As you wiggle and you move over the screen, it will tell you what it can interact with, and contextually offer you the actions that you can do,” Kuscher said. “It really exemplifies how we think about AI features throughout Googlebooks. It’s built in, but not in your face.”

Android Phone Integration And Widget Creation

Googlebook devices will also integrate directly with Android smartphones.

Google said users will be able to access applications installed on their phones directly from the laptop. The company gave the example of opening a daily lesson in Duolingo on a Googlebook without needing to pick up a phone.

The laptops will additionally allow users to browse, search, and insert files stored on connected Android devices directly through the Googlebook file browser.

Google is also extending its “Create your Widget” feature to Googlebook devices. The tool allows users to generate widgets by describing them with natural language prompts through Gemini.

According to the company, Gemini can also pull information from the web and connect with Google services such as Gmail and Calendar to generate personalized dashboards. One example shared by Google involved organizing travel and reservation details for a family reunion in Berlin while also displaying countdown information and restaurant bookings.

Chromebook Transition And Competition With Microsoft

The launch of Googlebook comes 15 years after Google introduced the Chromebook, the browser-focused laptop platform widely adopted in schools and workplaces.

Although Google did not explicitly describe Googlebook as a Chromebook replacement, the new devices are positioned as the next stage of the company’s laptop strategy.

A Google spokesperson told TechCrunch that existing Chromebook users would continue receiving software updates based on current support commitments. The spokesperson also said many Chromebooks may qualify to transition into the new experience, although the company did not provide technical details.

The shift also signals Google’s broader transition away from ChromeOS and toward an Android-based operating system with Gemini integrated into the platform foundation.

The initiative places Google in more direct competition with Microsoft, which has been promoting its AI-focused Copilot+ PC lineup since 2024.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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