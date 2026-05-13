Anthropic Expands Claude For Legal With New AI Tools And Software Connectors For Law Firms

Anthropic announced Tuesday that it is expanding its Claude for Legal offering with a new set of AI-powered tools and software connectors aimed at automating legal workflows for law firms and in-house legal teams. The updates include additional legal plug-ins and new model context protocol, or MCP, connectors that integrate Claude with document management, legal research, and file storage platforms commonly used in the legal industry.

The expansion builds on Claude for Legal, the law-focused plug-in introduced earlier this year.

New Legal Plug-Ins And Workflow Tools

Anthropic said the new tools are designed to automate clerical and administrative legal tasks, including document review, document drafting, deposition preparation, legal research, and case law searches.

According to the company, the plug-ins are intended to support multiple legal practice areas, including commercial law, corporate law, privacy law, employment law, product-related legal work, and AI governance.

The company described the plug-ins as bundles of automated functions and tools designed specifically for legal workflows.

Anthropic also introduced new MCP connectors, which allow Claude to connect directly with third-party systems and data sources used by legal professionals.

The connectors integrate Claude with software platforms including DocuSign for document management and Box for file storage and search. The system can also connect with legal research services operated by Thomson Reuters, including the Westlaw legal database.

Anthropic said the new plug-ins and connectors are available to all paying Claude customers.

Competition In Legal AI

The announcement comes during increased competition among companies developing AI tools for the legal industry.

In March, legal AI startup Harvey raised $200 million at a reported valuation of $11 billion. Harvey develops agentic AI systems designed to automate legal workflows and document-related tasks.

Last month, rival startup Legora raised a $600 million Series D funding round and launched an advertising campaign featuring Jude Law. Legora provides AI tools intended to simplify legal processes that traditionally require large legal teams and manual review work.

Anthropic said the legal industry is becoming one of the company’s fastest-growing business areas.

“The legal sector is facing mounting pressure to adopt AI, and the firms and in-house teams that move are pulling ahead fast,” an Anthropic spokesperson said. “Claude is making a deeper push into knowledge work, with the legal sector emerging as one of its most significant and fastest-growing industries.”

Concerns Around AI Use In Courts

The wider adoption of AI tools in legal work has also raised concerns about accuracy and reliability in court proceedings.

The article noted that dozens of lawyers have been identified using AI-generated legal documents containing factual errors and fabricated citations. At least one major law firm has also reportedly submitted AI-generated filings with inaccuracies.

Last year, officials in California issued a fine against an attorney who used OpenAI’s ChatGPT to prepare an appeal that included fabricated quotes.

Federal judges have also reportedly used AI systems to help draft rulings, a practice that attracted scrutiny from members of the U.S. Congress last year.

The article additionally stated that AI-generated lawsuits and filings are contributing to increasing workloads for courts due to large volumes of poorly argued or inaccurate legal submissions.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

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