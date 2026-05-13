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Wheree Officially Launches Its New AI-Integrated Platform To Revolutionize Local Search

ByEthan Lin

May 13, 2026

Following a successful trial period and soft launch of its AI-integrated global location search platform, Wheree.com has officially launched with an expansive database of over 10 million locations and is designed to revolutionize how people discover the world.

Local Expertise On A Global Scale

Wheree has proudly developed a platform to support its users with real-time location data into local businesses and attractions in over 200 countries. As “the passport to adventure”, it already boasts authentic reviews for services around the globe, allowing visitors to gain insights with greater relevance than ever before.

As a platform that is complimentary to use for visitors, Wheree it is a global directory of restaurants, hotels, shops, entertainment features, nightlife, and local services where all businesses have been reviewed by impartial real-life consumers and visitors. Verified human reviews are supported by intelligent AI features to ensure that fair and relevant reviews are displayed at all times.

Holidaymakers and visitors can now acquire local expertise at their fingertips in virtually all destinations. Whether it’s researching hotel options in an area before making a booking or verifying if a restaurant lives up to expectations, answers can be found in seconds.

While Wheree was founded as a result of a shared passion and profound love for exploration between its founders, its capabilities aren’t limited to reviews of services aimed at tourists. The platform additionally has reviews of businesses in the fields of automotive, education, home services, health, real estate, event planning, and other sectors that will appeal to locals.

From locals to visitors, all users can learn more about businesses thanks to the intelligent platform that combines the driving force of AI with the power of the human community. Data typically includes the business’s address, opening times (with live data on changes), contact details, and pricing. Photos of products, venues, and services are also available.

All verified reviews can be found on the listing page while thousands of new reviews are submitted daily. Despite the level of detail, design layouts and quick navigation aim to blend sophisticated tech with simplified UXs.

Beyond its technological prowess, Wheree.com is driven by a deep commitment to corporate social responsibility through its “Footprints of Hope” campaign. In a unique fusion of tech and philanthropy, every user review posted on the platform is converted into a tangible donation to reputable charities, providing vital support to underprivileged children worldwide. Wheree is not just mapping the world; it is making it a better place, one review at a time.

Wheree is available to use now on desktop or mobile browser while its dedicated App can be downloaded on iOS or Android devices.

For more information, please visit www.wheree.com.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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