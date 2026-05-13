The Experts at the Baltic Travel Company Extend New Opportunities to Select Azerbaijani Holiday Experiences

The Baltic Travel Company , a UK-based team of travel professionals with expertise in Northern and Eastern European holidays, has announced the expansion of its already considerable location portfolio to include Azerbaijan, an emerging travel destination at the crossroads of Europe and Asia.

This latest addition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to offering global, tailored experiences that meet the rising demand for holidays in less-explored destinations and as an alternative to conventional resorts.

Reasons Behind the Introduction of Azerbaijan to the Baltic Travel Company’s Holiday Itineraries

With decades of experience hand-curating holidays across the Baltics, Scandinavia, and beyond, the Baltic Travel Company’s small, multinational team uses its regional knowledge to research, develop, and refine new experiences to help guests expand their travel horizons.

Focusing on high standards of hospitality and personal attention to detail, the firm has invested time into researching Azerbaijan’s tourism infrastructure, seasonality, cultural nuances, and appeal to craft holiday packages that maintain its reputation for exceptional travel experiences.

Building relationships with local partners, guides, and hospitality partners has enabled the firm to design itineraries that balance safety, comfort, and culture. There is also the option for visitors to tailor packages and schedules to their requirements, whether by adding extra nights, combining Azerbaijan with other destinations, or scheduling private transfers and excursions.

The business has grown to become a respected name in specialist, affordable, and customised travel, known for introducing clients to destinations often outside mainstream tourism, with an emphasis on expert-led itineraries and firsthand recommendations.

Why Azerbaijan Is Drawing Attention From the Travel Sector

Azerbaijan was a natural addition, as one of the world’s most exciting and eclectic travel destinations, with a unique cultural landscape influenced by both East and West. The capital, Baku, in the east of the country, is a standout example, with a UNESCO-listed Old City, centuries-old mosques and palaces, and a contemporary city skyline.

Travellers are often attracted by the diversity of landscapes and experiences on offer, which include:

Scenic warm summers along the Caspian Sea coastline

Dramatic mountain ranges and outdoor adventures in the inland regions

Natural attractions that range from mud volcanoes and waterfalls to vast national parks

Alpine resorts that come alive in the winter months, with substantially fewer crowds than other winter sports destinations

Managing Director, Birthe Nielsen, from the Baltic Travel Company says, ‘Azerbaijan is a fascinating country, with a deep cultural identity that countless empires have shaped, and today, it offers a vibrant and seemingly endless mix of traditions, arts and cuisines that have to be seen (and sampled!) to be believed.

Landmarks like the ancient Maiden Tower and the Palace of the Shirvanshahs offer only a glimpse of the country’s architectural legacy, while sites like Gobustan National Park are packed with rock carvings dating back to prehistoric times.

One of our favourite experiences has been seeing phenomena like Yanar Dah, the hillside where flames have burned continuously for centuries and getting to understand how warm and welcoming Azerbaijan’s renowned hospitality feels in person, especially the traditional tea ceremonies.’

For travellers and explorers seeking refreshingly authentic holidays to Azerbaijan , the country is set to become a high-demand destination, and its addition to the Baltic Travel Company’s portfolio is making cultural discovery and unique travel experiences more accessible.

Read more about Baltic Travel Company – The Baltic Travel Company Showcases Why Guidance From Experienced Travel Professionals is in Growing Demand

