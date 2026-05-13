Elegant Technology in Action: LEPAS Strengthens Global Competitiveness with Its Intelligent New Energy Architecture

From April 26 to 28, the 2026 International Business Summit was successfully held. During the summit, LEPAS, Chery Group’s all-new premium NEV brand, showcased the full breadth of its new energy technologies and product capabilities to global partners.

Leveraging Chery Group’s global “1+7+N” R&D network and integrated worldwide innovation capacity, LEPAS has established substantial core technology capabilities across three-electric systems (battery, e-motor, and power electronics), intelligent driving，as well as electronic and electrical architectures. These capabilities enable the efficient development of both BEV and PHEV models across multiple vehicle categories and mobility scenarios. At the core of this technology ecosystem lies LEPAS’s future-oriented all-new intelligent new energy platform — LEX.

The Intelligent LEX Platform integrates the expertise of more than 1,200 R&D engineers and the achievements of eight global R&D centers. Designed to support multiple energy solutions including BEV and PHEV, the platform accommodates a wide range of vehicle types. It is engineered to meet the regulatory requirements and real-world mobility needs of global markets including Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Leveraging the advanced capabilities of the LEX platform, LEPAS unveiled the global debut of the LEPAS L6 EV, LEPAS L4 EV, and LEPAS L6 PHEV at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition. Together with the flagship LEPAS L8, the brand offers a tiered product portfolio centered around the LEPAS L4, LEPAS L6, and LEPAS L8 models. With class-leading wheelbase-to-length ratios, exceptional cabin space efficiency, and a flat-floor interior layout, the lineup delivers spaciousness and practical everyday usability that users can immediately appreciate, earning strong recognition from global industry partners and consumers alike.

Elegant mobility starts with efficient, clean, and reliable powertrain technologies. In terms of propulsion and energy replenishment, technologies such as the lightweight and high-efficiency DHT230 dedicated hybrid transmission deliver strong performance while maximizing energy efficiency. The flagship LEPAS L8 offers a comprehensive driving range exceeding 1,300 kilometers, significantly reducing range anxiety for users. Built to rigorous global standards, the battery thermal management system operates reliably in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 55°C, ensuring both efficiency and safety. Super charging capability and high-power external discharge functions further expand mobility scenarios to outdoor camping and lifestyle applications, allowing technology to better support everyday life.

An elegant driving experience stems from the the empowerment of intelligent technology that operates unobtrusively. The LEPAS Intelligent LEX Platform is equipped with the EEA 5.1 next-generation electronic and electrical architecture, adopting a dual-zone and dual-center integrated design. It establishes an intelligent foundation featuring standardized hardware, continuously upgradable software iteration, and seamless data interconnectivity. This enables millisecond-level system response and continuous full-scenario OTA upgrades. Chassis tuning and intelligent electronic control systems refined by a European engineering team deliver an elegant driving dynamics with smooth acceleration and confident braking control.

During the summit, LEPAS invited global partners to experience the brand firsthand through the LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving and the Elegant On-site Test Drive programs. In test drive experiences, the produts start smoothly and softly, accelerate linearly without jerks, and maintain ample power and exceptional quietness during highway cruising. Meanwhile, the global partners also experienced LEPAS’s full-scenario intelligent driving assistance system, including highway cruising assistance, urban congestion assistance, and intelligent parking functions, all of which demonstrated the confidence and convenience brought by advanced technology. Further more, interactive showcases from Chery Group’s AiMOGA robotics ecosystem, including the humanoid robot Mornine and the quadruped robotic dog Argos, further highlighted the brand’s vision for future intelligent mobility.

The intelligent cockpit serves as a key pillar of LEPAS elegant mobility philosophy and functions as a smarter travel companion. Powered by automotive-grade chips and high-definition displays, LEPAS delivers ultra-fast system startup and seamless voice interaction. Centered around user sensory experiences, LEPAS developed its “5-Dimensional Sensory Technology”. Features such as the AQS air quality monitoring system and water-ion purification technology help create a cleaner and a fresher cabin environment. Sony audio systems and ENC active noise cancellation technology provide an immersive acoustic experience, while AI adaptive intelligent seating and multiple scenario-based modes transform the cabin into an elegant lifestyle space that is perceptive, immersive, and highly personalized. LEPAS has also upgraded its LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House to provide global partners with immersive brand experiences, allowing the technological advantages of its all-new intelligent new energy platform to be fully integrated into the experience of an elegant lifestyle.

Chery Group continues to drive high-quality development through technological innovation. Supported by Chery Group’s global collaborative innovation network, worldwide R&D centers, sustained high-growth R&D investment, and more than 400 core technology patents, LEPAS will remain committed to advancing elegant technology and delivering high-quality NEV products that empower users worldwide to Drive Your Elegance. Amid the accelerating global transition toward new energy mobility, LEPAS will join hands with global partners to explore new opportunities for industry advancement and achieve long-term mutual growth.