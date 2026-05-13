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MosBuild 2027 Attracts 1,250+ Exhibitors as Eurasia’s Leading Construction Event Expands Global Reach

ByEthan Lin

May 13, 2026

MosBuild 2027, the International Construction and Interior Design Exhibition, continues to strengthen its position as Eurasia’s premier industry event, with 1,250+ exhibitors confirmed for its upcoming edition.

Scheduled to take place from March 30 to April 2, 2027, at Crocus Expo in Moscow, the 32nd edition of MosBuild is expected to welcome more than 70,000+ professionals from across the global construction and interiors sectors. The event brings together manufacturers, suppliers, architects, designers, developers, and buyers across 16 dedicated sectors.

MosBuild has become a central marketplace for the region, offering exhibitors direct access to decision-makers across the entire value chain. From construction materials and building equipment to interior finishes, furniture, and architectural solutions, the exhibition provides a comprehensive platform for showcasing innovations and forming commercial partnerships.

The scale and diversity of the event continue to drive exhibitor participation. Companies attending MosBuild gain exposure to a highly targeted audience actively seeking new products, technologies, and suppliers. The event’s structure supports both immediate business opportunities and long-term relationship building across domestic and international markets.

Beyond the exhibition floor, MosBuild offers a rich, content-led programme. This includes over 50 sessions comprising conferences, presentations, and targeted industry sessions. These provide insight into evolving trends across construction, architecture, and design, while creating opportunities for knowledge exchange among professionals operating at different stages of the supply chain.

“MosBuild 2027 is set to be our most dynamic event in Eurasia, reflecting the rapid transformation and growth across the building and interiors market. We are committed to delivering unmatched value, connecting thousands of industry leaders with breakthrough innovations and crucial business opportunities. We look forward to welcoming the entire professional community to Moscow for four days of essential networking and commerce.” said Yakov Syromyatnikov, Director – MosBuild.

As the construction and interiors sectors continue to evolve across the region, MosBuild remains a critical platform for companies looking to expand their presence, strengthen partnerships, and engage with a high-volume, decision-making audience.

Looking ahead to 2027, the continued growth in exhibitor numbers and visitor attendance highlights MosBuild’s role as an annual exhibition and ongoing driver of industry connections and commercial activity across the region.

About MosBuild

MosBuild is the leading international trade event for building and interiors in Eurasia. Held annually in Moscow, it brings together manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, architects, designers, developers, and construction professionals for four days of business, networking, and industry insight. For more than 30 years, MosBuild has served as a meeting point for the building and interiors community, helping brands showcase new products, build partnerships, and stay connected with the latest market developments.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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