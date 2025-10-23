Kandima Maldives Launches “Rhythms of the Eras” – A Festive Music Festival Like No Other

This festive season, Kandima Maldives dares guests to crank up the volume and step into a celebration that defies tradition. Introducing “Rhythms of the Eras – A Festive Journey Through Time,” an island-wide festival that blends the soul of music, the spirit of the decades, and the vibrant energy of Kandima’s signature lifestyle.

Running from 21 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, the event reimagines holiday revelry as an immersive, rhythm-filled escape through the most iconic eras in music history—from the jazz-soaked glamour of the 1920s to the synth-fuelled dance floors of today’s EDM scene. In a time when travellers increasingly seek experience-led getaways, Rhythms of the Eras strikes a joyful chord. Unapologetically bold, nostalgia-driven, it is designed to let guests relive the soundtrack of their lives, one iconic decade at a time.

“This is not your average festive programme,” says Dermot Birchall, the island resort’s General Manager. “We’ve created a full-sensory journey through sound, style, flavour, and movement. It’s a celebration of music as culture, memory, and joy—infused with Kandima’s playfully stylish DNA. Music shapes the way we live, dress, celebrate, and connect. Each era has its vibe—and Kandima brings those moments back to life in true island style.”

Festive Highlights:

Iconic Pop-Up Dining & Festive Feasts

Experience food like never before with curated gastronomic events. “Smokin’ Blues and BBQ Grooves” invites guests on a smoky, aromatic dinner with live music. “The King’s Diner”, alongside edgy pop-ups like the Hip-Hop & Grunge Street Food Cart at Breeze Beach, transports travellers back to iconic periods in time.

Celebrate in style with Chocolate & Whisky tasting, “Caviar & Prosecco Sunsets”, and the glamorous Christmas Day Brunch and New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, where lavish buffets and festive cheer carry into 2026.

Decades-Inspired Wellness at Eskape Spa

Rewind, relax, and rejuvenate with EsKape Spa’s immersive spa menu that transforms self-care into a time-travelling indulgence. Guests can opt for the “Flower Power Bliss Ritual,” a 70s-inspired floral escape, or “The Gatsby Glow Journey” with gold facials, lavender wraps, and Gatsby-glam pearl mani-pedis.

Hands-on wellness seekers can try their hand at a range of DIY experiences, including an “Island Soap Workshop”, and an “Aromatic Candle-Making Session” on Boxing Day.

Immersive Kids & Family Experiences

Daily creative sessions at Kandiland—from Elf workshops to glow parties and Santa’s beachside arrival—keep little VIPs entertained, while adults delve into beginner-friendly cocktail mixology classes or beachfront karaoke nights.

Non-Stop Entertainment & Parties

Live music, poolside dance-offs, karaoke showdowns, and DJ-fuelled beach parties set the stage for an electrifying soundtrack throughout the holidays. Each night is wired by a different theme: Smooth grooves of “RnB Nights,” the nostalgic riffs of “Rock ‘n’ Roll Revivals,” the flair of “Latin Fire”, and a throwback to chart-topping favourites at the Retro Christmas Party, there is a beat for every music fan on the dance floor.

Adrenaline lovers can race into action with the “Time Attack Race” or “Rudolph’s Rapid Rally” at Fast Track, the island’s high-energy e-go-kart arena where speed meets nonstop fun. When it is time to slow down, guests can discover beautiful artwork at the KULA Art Festival, or toast to dazzling lagoon views on a Luxury Sunset Cruise

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

Ring in 2026 with a beachside bash featuring a live band, fireworks over the water, and a late-night buffet that keeps the party going into the early hours. As the first sunrise of the new year rises over the horizon, celebrations roll on with a leisurely New Year Brunch, an open invitation for all to welcome a fresh chapter in island style.

