CRE Brokers Worldwide Invited to One-Day Virtual Conference Hosted by The Massimo Group Sharing Real Strategies for 2026 Growth

The Massimo Group confirmed details for its upcoming Global CRE Broker Virtual Summit on November 19, 2025. The live, one-day event will connect brokers across multiple markets with the producers behind some of the industry’s most consistently successful commercial real estate careers.

The speaker lineup includes Bob Knakal of New York City; retail expert Beth Azor of Florida; Sam McVay from Sydney, Australia; industrial specialist Matt McGregor in Seattle; and Tiffini Connell, also based in Seattle. They are joined by Dallas broker Grant Pruitt, New York investment sales leader Ron Koenigsberg, Charlotte-based Andy Misiaveg, Midwest multifamily broker Mason Fiascone, and James Nelson of New York. Special guest Justin Michael, author of Cold Call Algo and a recognized authority in sales acceleration, will also participate.

Together, these leaders represent diverse specialties across office, industrial, multifamily, and retail sectors, yet share a common approach: operating from disciplined systems that generate predictable, repeatable results.

“Each of these producers built their careers by developing a clear process and sticking to it,” said Rod Santomassimo, founder of The Massimo Group. “At this Summit, they’re opening the curtain on exactly what drives their performance – how they prospect, position themselves, and turn client relationships into consistent deal flow.”

The Global CRE Broker Virtual Summit will feature more than twelve interactive sessions, live Q&A panels, and a VIP Session with Santomassimo and select speakers for deeper instruction. Attendees will learn practical approaches to expanding market presence, refining client engagement, and incorporating technology to multiply results.

The program will be broadcast in 4K quality with live translation in all languages, allowing brokers worldwide to engage directly with presenters. All sessions will take place live on November 19, 2025, with a Bonus Implementation Day on December 4 for hands-on application.

“Commercial real estate is built on process and persistence,” Santomassimo added. “Hearing directly from brokers who’ve achieved sustained success is an opportunity that doesn’t come along often, and it’s exactly what this Summit was designed to deliver.”

Brokers can attend live from anywhere in the world, and all sessions will take place in real time with no recordings available. General admission is limited to the first 1,000 registrants. Additional program details and registration are available at https://www.cresuccess.com.