Michael Watz Photography Launches Unique Art Photography Portfolio

A Journey from Culinary Arts to Photography Excellence

After spending over five decades in the culinary world, Michael Watz has embraced his passion for photography, creating a stunning portfolio that reflects his diverse interests and global experiences. With a background as a Senior Corporate Chef and Corporate Director of Food and Beverage, Michael’s culinary expertise earned him over 80 awards in recipe and development contests. Throughout his illustrious career, he combined his love for food, travel, and photography into an evolving body of work that is now available to collectors and art enthusiasts.

Retiring from the corporate culinary world, Michael turned his focus to travel, photography, and the exploration of indigenous culinary traditions. As he traveled the globe with his wife, he captured breathtaking moments from various cultures, landscapes, and cuisines, all of which are now immortalized in his latest portfolio.

Global Travel Meets Artistic Vision

Michael’s photography journey has taken him from the kitchens of prestigious restaurants to the far corners of the world. His passion for understanding different cultures, especially through their food, has greatly influenced his artistic style. The result is a collection of photographs that tell stories through vibrant colors, intricate details, and timeless beauty. From culinary arts and vintage memories to natural landscapes and waterscapes, his work offers a window into the heart of the places he’s visited.

A Portfolio That Transforms Spaces

Each photograph in Michael Watz Photography’s portfolio is more than just a picture; it is a work of art designed to elevate any home or office space. Whether it’s the stunning representation of culinary creations, serene waterscapes, or vintage artifacts, Michael’s photography captures the essence of global cultures and nature. His work is especially popular for interior spaces like home offices, She Sheds, and Man Caves, bringing warmth, character, and a sense of wonder to any room.

The photographs are available for purchase in multiple sizes and finishes. Printed with precision by Nations Lab, each piece is made with the highest quality materials and delivered directly to your doorstep, ensuring an exceptional art-buying experience.

Recognition and Awards

Michael’s photography has earned him a spot in the top 10% of photographers on the Viewbug website for 2024 and 2025. His work has been widely praised for its ability to capture the vibrancy and essence of the subjects he photographs. His unique perspective and dedication to the craft have made him a highly respected figure in the world of travel and lifestyle photography.

“His photographs transport you into the spaces he captures. The colors are vibrant, the light is perfect, and the images evoke a sense of nostalgia and beauty,” said David Locke, Culinary Ambassador, of Michael’s work.

A Passion for Capturing Timeless Moments

Michael’s photography goes beyond simply documenting the world around him—it is about capturing the essence of moments that tell a story. Whether it’s the delicate steam rising from a kitchen stove, the vibrant colors of a distant marketplace, or the tranquility of a remote landscape, Michael’s lens offers a glimpse into the soul of each subject. His work not only honors the cultures and places he visits but also immortalizes the fleeting beauty found in everyday moments. This personal touch is what makes each photograph a unique piece of art that resonates with viewers on a deeper level.

A Personal Touch: Direct Requests for Unique Images

For those seeking a specific piece or a custom order, Michael invites direct requests for any image that may not be listed on his site. His portfolio is not just a collection of art; it is a journey through the lens of an artist who has spent years cultivating his craft.

About Michael Watz Photography

Michael Watz is a former Senior Corporate Chef and Director of Food and Beverage during a distinguished career in the food industry. After retiring from the restaurant business, he pursued his lifelong passion for photography. Michael’s portfolio spans a variety of subjects, including Art Photography images of culinary arts, nature, waterscapes, landscapes and vintage items. His work has been featured in advertisements and travel campaigns. Michael’s photographs are available for purchase through his website, www.MichaelWatzPhotography.com .

Media Contact

Michael Watz

Owner and Photographer, Michael Watz Photography

Email: Mjwatz1@gmail.com

Website: MichaelWatzPhotography.com

Instagram: @Mjwatz1

Facebook: @MjWatz1

500px: @mjwatz1