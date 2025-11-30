Airbus Says Flights Are Returning to Normal After Solar Radiation Warning Grounded A320 Fleet

Return to Service After Temporary Groundings

Thousands of Airbus aircraft are returning to regular operations after being grounded for software updates prompted by a warning that solar radiation could interfere with onboard computers. Airbus, headquartered in France, said about 6,000 A320-family planes were affected. Most required a quick software update, while around 900 older models need full computer replacements.

Progress on Updates Across the Global Fleet

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said on Saturday that updates had “gone very smoothly” on more than 5,000 aircraft, with fewer than 100 still awaiting the software fix. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury apologised for the delays and logistical complications, adding that teams were working to complete the remaining updates as quickly as possible.

Operational Impact Reported by Airlines and Airports

Several Air France flights at Paris Charles de Gaulle were delayed or cancelled on Saturday morning. American Airlines said it expected “operational delays” but noted that most updates would be completed by Saturday. Delta Air Lines said the effect on its operations would be limited.

In the UK, the Civil Aviation Authority said airlines worked through the night to implement the fix, with no significant impact on air traffic. Gatwick Airport reported “some disruption,” while Heathrow said it had not recorded cancellations. Manchester Airport anticipated no major issues, and Luton Airport said there was “no expected impact.” British Airways and Air India were understood to be minimally affected.

EasyJet said it had updated a “significant number” of aircraft and expected normal operations. Wizz Air also reported normal service after completing updates overnight.

In Australia, Jetstar cancelled 90 flights. Most of its aircraft have now been updated, though some weekend disruptions are expected. Air New Zealand grounded its A320 planes briefly, but all services resumed after updates were completed.

Origin of the Issue and Aircraft Affected

Airbus discovered the problem after a JetBlue Airways flight between the US and Mexico experienced a sudden loss of altitude and made an emergency landing in October, injuring at least 15 people. The company identified an issue affecting computing software that calculates aircraft elevation. At high altitudes, data could be corrupted by intense solar radiation released periodically by the Sun.

The A318, A319, and A321 models, along with the A320, were affected. Older aircraft that require full computer replacements remain grounded. The timeline for returning those planes to service will depend on how quickly replacement computers become available.

Featured image credits: GoodFon

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.