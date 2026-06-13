Conscious K-Beauty Brand TOUN28 Debuts Skincare-Inspired Shampoo Bar and Treatment Bar Line

TOUN28 is expanding its haircare portfolio with a new shampoo bar and treatment bar line, developed around what it describes as a skincare-driven approach to haircare.

The launch reflects the brand’s core identity rooted in conscious beauty, sustainability, and its Farm to Product philosophy. In Korea, TOUN28 is already widely recognized for its solid shampoo bars and haircare, backed by in-house research and production that prioritize ingredient integrity, product experience, and environmentally mindful development. This new range builds on that foundation, evolving the solid format into a more treatment-driven haircare collection.

Developed over eight years, the new range represents a shift in how shampoo bars are perceived. Rather than positioning them solely as eco-friendly alternatives, TOUN28 presents them as treatment-focused solutions designed to support hair texture, softness, and manageability.

The lineup features four formulas tailored to different hair concerns: Cica PDRN Volume Lift , Hyaluron Peptide Wave Defining , Rice Protein Strength & Length , and Biotin Keratin Purple Toning . Each formula is available in both shampoo and treatment bar formats, offering a more customized routine based on individual hair needs.

Formulated with skincare-inspired ingredients such as proteins and peptides, the range is designed to enhance softness, shine, and frizz control while helping care for damaged hair. Despite their solid format, the bars are crafted to deliver a rich, cream-like sensorial experience typically associated with liquid treatments.

This positioning is expected to resonate with consumers seeking more targeted haircare solutions, particularly those with dry, damaged, or frizz-prone hair, as well as those looking for products that support wave definition or tone maintenance. It also reflects growing demand for products that balance sustainability with performance.

The formulas were also developed with U.S. water conditions in mind, aligning with the brand’s broader global strategy. The new range is being introduced via Amazon as TOUN28 continues to expand its presence in international markets.

As the solid haircare category continues to evolve, TOUN28’s latest launch positions shampoo and treatment bars not only as lower-waste alternatives, but as high-performance products centered on treatment benefits, ingredient-focused formulation, and a more refined haircare experience.