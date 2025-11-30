Love My Life Revolutionizes Lifestyle Planning with Signature 2026 Planner for Busy Moms

Love My Life Launches Signature 2026 Planner, Empowering Women to Prioritize What Matters Most

Love My Life, a lifestyle planning brand founded by Jeneane Pangle, introduces its first product, the Signature 2026 Planner for Busy Moms. Designed to support the daily needs and aspirations of working mothers, this planner combines practical structure with heart-centered habits to help women stay grounded, connected, and empowered in the midst of life’s beautiful chaos.

Founded in 2024 by Jeneane Pangle, a former teacher turned successful Texas realtor and lifelong working mom, Love My Life emerged from Jeneane’s personal journey of balancing family, career transitions, and personal goals. She saw firsthand how easily women can lose themselves in the demands of daily life and realized the need for a tool to help them manage their busy schedules while nurturing relationships, prioritizing self-care, and making space for what truly matters.

“My mission with Love My Life is simple: to help women, especially working moms, create lives they genuinely love, not just manage,” said Jeneane Pangle, Founder of Love My Life. “As a mom, wife, and entrepreneur, I found there was no planner designed specifically to nurture relationships while helping women stay productive. That’s why I created a planner that helps women manage their to-do lists and, most importantly, make time for their loved ones and self-care.”

A Planner Designed for Busy, Ambitious Women

Unlike traditional planners that focus solely on work-related to-do lists, the Signature 2026 Planner blends structure with emotional well-being. The planner is designed to help women create a balanced life by including 365 daily tips focused on five key pillars: self, spouse, children, family, and friends. Each day offers a tip to nurture one of these relationships, ensuring that no important connection is overlooked.

Additionally, the planner features daily affirmations, 30-minute time blocks from 6 AM to 10 PM, and time-blocking stickers that match events in the planner to help women schedule and actually implement nurturing activities. With a luxury drawer box and beautiful full-color designs, the planner is both practical and aesthetically pleasing, making it a perfect companion for busy women looking to prioritize joy and connection in their daily lives.

“My goal was to create a product that wasn’t just a tool for managing schedules, but one that encouraged women to take time for the things that truly matter, like spending quality time with their spouse, playing a game with their kids, or having that girls’ lunch they’ve been putting off for months,” Jeneane explained. “We all need a reminder that we are real people with loved ones, and that’s what this planner does – it helps women prioritize their relationships.”

Unique Features of the Signature 2026 Planner

The Signature 2026 Planner stands apart from competitors through its unique focus on relationships. Key features include:

365 daily tips focused on self, spouse, children, family, and friends, ensuring a well-rounded approach to life.

Daily affirmations to inspire confidence and self-belief.

30-minute time blocks from 6 AM to 10 PM, designed for women to schedule nurturing and meaningful activities.

Time-blocking stickers to help users mark important events and activities.

A luxury, full-color design with curated, beautiful artwork on every page.

A luxury drawer box and packaging, making it a perfect gift for busy moms.

The planner’s thoughtful design combines productivity with emotional well-being, offering women a unique tool to navigate the complexities of life while staying connected to what matters most.

Love My Life: A Philosophy of Purposeful Living

Love My Life isn’t just a brand, it’s a philosophy. Through intentional design, community, and encouragement, the brand is redefining how women plan their lives, focusing not just on to-do lists but on nurturing the relationships that bring joy and fulfillment. As the planner launches into its first holiday season, Love My Life aims to touch the lives of women around the world, helping them create a life that’s not just about getting things done, but about creating lasting memories and meaningful connections.

“This planner is a tool for women to create the lives they want, without compromising on the things that matter most,” said Jeneane. “I’m so excited for this holiday season because I know this planner will help women take charge of their lives in a way that celebrates all their roles and the relationships they hold dear.”

Recent Recognition: Best Lifestyle Planner for Women in the United States of 2025

In an exciting development, Love My Life has been named the Best Lifestyle Planner for Women in the United States of 2025 by Best Of Best Reviews. This prestigious recognition highlights the brand’s innovative approach to lifestyle planning, particularly in its focus on empowering working mothers. The award underscores the brand’s ability to address the unique needs of busy women by blending productivity with emotional well-being. By creating a planner that goes beyond mere task management, Love My Life offers a tool that helps women prioritize their relationships, self-care, and personal growth in the midst of everyday challenges.

“We’re incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” said Jeneane. “This award is a testament to the vision behind Love My Life and the impact it’s having on women’s lives. Our goal has always been to offer more than just a tool for scheduling, it’s about supporting women in living intentionally and nurturing the connections that matter most.”

Available Now for the Holiday Season

The Signature 2026 Planner is now available for purchase through Love My Life’s website, just in time for the holiday season. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for the busy women in your life, the planner is a thoughtful, beautiful gift designed to bring joy, ease, and connection into the lives of the women who need it most.

