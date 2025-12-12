DMR News

Google Tests AI-Generated Article Overviews on Select Publisher Pages in Google News

Jolyen

Dec 12, 2025

Google has begun testing AI-powered article overviews on participating publishers’ Google News pages, launching a pilot program designed to study how AI tools may attract more engaged audiences while working directly with news organizations.

How the Pilot Program Works

The new commercial partnership includes publishers such as Der Spiegel, El País, Folha, Infobae, Kompas, The Guardian, The Times of India, The Washington Examiner and The Washington Post. Under the program, Google and participating outlets will test new features in Google News, starting with AI-generated summaries that appear only on the publisher’s individual Google News pages.

Google said the summaries are meant to provide users with added context before clicking through to articles. While the feature could reduce direct traffic to publisher sites, companies in the pilot will receive direct payments from Google, intended to offset the potential decline.

The summaries will not appear elsewhere in Google News or in Search.

Other Experiments: Audio Briefings and Real-Time Data

Alongside written AI overviews, Google is experimenting with audio briefings for users who prefer listening to news. These pilots include clear attribution and linked articles. The company is also partnering with outlets such as Estadão, Antara, Yonhap and The Associated Press to incorporate real-time information into the Gemini app.

Google said it will continue adapting its news products based on evolving consumption habits and feedback from publishers and creators of all sizes.

Expansion of Preferred Sources and Subscription Features

As part of Wednesday’s announcement, Google said it is expanding its “Preferred Sources” tool globally. First launched in the U.S. and India in August, the feature lets users select favored news sites and blogs that will appear in the Top Stories section of Google Search. The global rollout begins with English-language users, with support for all languages expected next year.

Google will also highlight links from a user’s news subscriptions in a dedicated Gemini app carousel, with AI Overviews and AI Mode integration planned in the coming weeks. Additionally, Google is increasing the number of inline links displayed in AI Mode and adding “contextual introductions,” short explanations describing why a linked source may be useful.

Featured image credits: Flickr

