Reddit Begins Testing Verification Badges for Notable Users

Reddit has launched a limited test of verified profiles, adding a grey checkmark next to the usernames of selected public figures, journalists and businesses to help users identify accounts that represent real individuals or organizations.

Purpose and Early Scope of the Verification Test

In a blog post announcing the pilot, Reddit said the feature is intended to clarify who users are interacting with during moments when identity matters, such as AMAs with experts or celebrities, news reporting by journalists or informational posts from brands. The platform emphasized that the system is opt-in and that pseudonymity remains central to Reddit’s culture. The presence of a checkmark is meant to confirm identity rather than signal status, while the absence of one does not indicate an account is illegitimate.

Reddit is currently piloting verification with a small group of profiles. Eligible users must be active contributors in good standing and considered “trusted partners,” a category Reddit has not yet defined. NSFW profiles or users who primarily participate in NSFW communities cannot receive a badge. The checkmark does not grant any special privileges.

Verification Process and Future Plans

During the test, Reddit is verifying identities manually. The company said it intends to introduce a third-party verification process as the program develops. Reddit did not disclose how verification requests will be handled at scale if the feature expands.

Some prominent users may remain unverified even after wider availability. Reddit cited examples such as Tony Hawk, who frequently posts casually in skateboarding communities and engages with fans, illustrating that verification may not be necessary for every well-known figure.

Broader Industry Context

The verification test comes at a time when multiple platforms are reconsidering how to confirm user identities amid rising concerns about bots and AI-generated accounts. Reddit’s co-founder Alexis Ohanian is relaunching Digg, whose founders have discussed using zero-knowledge proofs to confirm users are human. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is also exploring identity solutions through World, a verification project expected to release an app designed to block automated accounts.

Featured image credits: Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.