YouTube TV Plans Genre-Based Subscription Packages for 2026

YouTube TV will introduce more than 10 genre-specific channel bundles in early 2026, marking the platform’s first shift away from its single cable-style package and offering subscribers more flexibility over the content they pay for.

Details of the New Channel Packages

YouTube TV said the new plans will allow subscribers to select themed bundles rather than purchase the full $82.99 monthly base package. One of the upcoming bundles is a sports-focused plan that includes all major broadcast networks, FS1, NBC Sports Network, and the full lineup of ESPN channels, including ESPN Unlimited. Users will be able to add NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone.

The company confirmed that core features such as unlimited DVR, multiview, key plays and fantasy view will remain available across these packages. Although the full list of bundles has not been released, YouTube TV said it will include options for news, family programming and entertainment.

Strategy Behind the New Structure

The genre-based packages are positioned to appeal to consumers who want more control over their bill or who do not watch enough content to justify the full subscription price. YouTube TV noted that the smaller bundles will cost less than the base plan, though it has not yet specified pricing.

Christian Oestlien, YouTube’s VP and head of subscriptions, said in a blog post that the goal is to give viewers more options, whether they stick with the main plan of more than 100 channels, choose sports-only access, combine sports and news or select bundles centered on family or entertainment programming.

Competitive Landscape Shaping the Shift

The move comes as other TV providers have introduced lower-cost streaming packages organized by genre. DirecTV currently offers sports, entertainment, news and kids’ packs, while Fubo launched a sports-focused plan in August. Sling TV has promoted à la carte-style bundles for years.

