ChatGPT Becomes Apple’s Most Downloaded iPhone App in the U.S. for 2025

Apple has released its annual rankings of the most downloaded apps and games in the United States, with OpenAI’s ChatGPT taking the top spot among free iPhone apps in 2025, excluding games. The AI chatbot climbed from No. 4 last year to reach No. 1, surpassing major social and utility apps.
ChatGPT Leads the List of Free iPhone Apps
In Apple’s rankings, ChatGPT placed ahead of Threads, Google, TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail and Google’s Gemini. The app did not appear in the top 10 in 2023, despite a strong launch on the iPhone in May of that year. Its rise reflects a shift in how users search for information and engage with AI-driven tools on mobile devices.
ChatGPT also showed momentum earlier in 2025, becoming the most downloaded app worldwide in March and surpassing TikTok and Instagram.
Apple’s Full Rankings Across Categories
Apple released additional charts covering paid apps, free and paid games for iPhone and iPad and top Apple Arcade titles. Block Blast! ranked as the top free iPhone game, while Minecraft led paid iPhone games. On iPad, YouTube was the most downloaded free app, and Procreate was the top paid app. Roblox led the free iPad games chart, and Minecraft again topped the paid iPad games list. NFL Retro Bowl ’26 ranked No. 1 among Apple Arcade games.
Complete Rankings Provided by Apple
Top Free iPhone Apps
- ChatGPT
- Threads
- TikTok – Videos, Shop & LIVE
- WhatsApp Messenger
- YouTube
- Google Maps
- Gmail – Email by Google
- Google Gemini
Top Paid iPhone Apps
- HotSchedules
- Shadowrocket
- Procreate Pocket
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- Paprika Recipe Manager 3
- SkyView®
- TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome
- AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
- Forest: Focus for Productivity
- RadarScope
Top Free iPhone Games
- Block Blast!
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Township
- Pokémon TCG Pocket
- Royal Kingdom
- Clash Royale
- Vita Mahjong
- Whiteout Survival
- Last War: Survival
Top Paid iPhone Games
- Minecraft: Dream it, Build it!
- Balatro
- Heads Up!
- Plague Inc.
- Geometry Dash
- Bloons TD 6
- Stardew Valley
- Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
- Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp C
- Red’s First Flight
Top Free iPad Apps
- YouTube
- ChatGPT
- Netflix
- Disney+
- Amazon Prime Video
- TikTok – Videos, Shop & LIVE
- Google Chrome
- Goodnotes: AI Notes, Docs, PDF
- Canva: AI Photo & Video Editor
- HBO Max: Stream Movies & TV
Top Paid iPad Apps
- Procreate
- Procreate Dreams
- forScore
- ToonSquid
- Nomad Sculpt
- Shadowrocket
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- Bluebeam Revu for iPad
- Teach Your Monster to Read
- Feather: Draw in 3D
Top Free iPad Games
- Roblox
- Block Blast!
- Fortnite
- Perfect Tidy
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Mini Games: Calm & Chill
- Goods Puzzle: Sort Challenge
- hole.io
- Subway Surfers
- Township
Top Paid iPad Games
- Minecraft: Dream it, Build it!
- Geometry Dash
- Stardew Valley
- Balatro
- Bloons TD 6
- Plague Inc.
- Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp C
- Poppy Playtime Chapter 3
- Purple Place – Classic Games
- Papa’s Sushiria To Go!
Top Apple Arcade Games
- NFL Retro Bowl ’26
- NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition
- Balatro+
- Snake.io+
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Fruit Ninja Classic+
- Bloons TD 6+
- PGA TOUR Pro Golf
- Solitaire by MobilityWare+
