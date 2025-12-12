ChatGPT Becomes Apple’s Most Downloaded iPhone App in the U.S. for 2025

Apple has released its annual rankings of the most downloaded apps and games in the United States, with OpenAI’s ChatGPT taking the top spot among free iPhone apps in 2025, excluding games. The AI chatbot climbed from No. 4 last year to reach No. 1, surpassing major social and utility apps.

ChatGPT Leads the List of Free iPhone Apps

In Apple’s rankings, ChatGPT placed ahead of Threads, Google, TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail and Google’s Gemini. The app did not appear in the top 10 in 2023, despite a strong launch on the iPhone in May of that year. Its rise reflects a shift in how users search for information and engage with AI-driven tools on mobile devices.

ChatGPT also showed momentum earlier in 2025, becoming the most downloaded app worldwide in March and surpassing TikTok and Instagram.

Apple’s Full Rankings Across Categories

Apple released additional charts covering paid apps, free and paid games for iPhone and iPad and top Apple Arcade titles. Block Blast! ranked as the top free iPhone game, while Minecraft led paid iPhone games. On iPad, YouTube was the most downloaded free app, and Procreate was the top paid app. Roblox led the free iPad games chart, and Minecraft again topped the paid iPad games list. NFL Retro Bowl ’26 ranked No. 1 among Apple Arcade games.

Complete Rankings Provided by Apple

Top Free iPhone Apps

ChatGPT Threads Google TikTok – Videos, Shop & LIVE WhatsApp Messenger Instagram YouTube Google Maps Gmail – Email by Google Google Gemini

Top Paid iPhone Apps

HotSchedules Shadowrocket Procreate Pocket AnkiMobile Flashcards Paprika Recipe Manager 3 SkyView® TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch Forest: Focus for Productivity RadarScope

Top Free iPhone Games

Block Blast! Fortnite Roblox Township Pokémon TCG Pocket Royal Kingdom Clash Royale Vita Mahjong Whiteout Survival Last War: Survival

Top Paid iPhone Games

Minecraft: Dream it, Build it! Balatro Heads Up! Plague Inc. Geometry Dash Bloons TD 6 Stardew Valley Papa’s Freezeria To Go! Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp C Red’s First Flight

Top Free iPad Apps

YouTube ChatGPT Netflix Disney+ Amazon Prime Video TikTok – Videos, Shop & LIVE Google Chrome Goodnotes: AI Notes, Docs, PDF Canva: AI Photo & Video Editor HBO Max: Stream Movies & TV

Top Paid iPad Apps

Procreate Procreate Dreams forScore ToonSquid Nomad Sculpt Shadowrocket AnkiMobile Flashcards Bluebeam Revu for iPad Teach Your Monster to Read Feather: Draw in 3D

Top Free iPad Games

Roblox Block Blast! Fortnite Perfect Tidy Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Mini Games: Calm & Chill Goods Puzzle: Sort Challenge hole.io Subway Surfers Township

Top Paid iPad Games

Minecraft: Dream it, Build it! Geometry Dash Stardew Valley Balatro Bloons TD 6 Plague Inc. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp C Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Purple Place – Classic Games Papa’s Sushiria To Go!

Top Apple Arcade Games

NFL Retro Bowl ’26 NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition Balatro+ Snake.io+ Sneaky Sasquatch Hello Kitty Island Adventure Fruit Ninja Classic+ Bloons TD 6+ PGA TOUR Pro Golf Solitaire by MobilityWare+

