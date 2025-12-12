Amazon Expands Same-Day Delivery of Perishable Groceries to More Than 2,300 U.S. Cities

Amazon says customers in over 2,300 U.S. cities and towns can now receive perishable groceries through its Same-Day Delivery service, with additional regions set to be added in 2026.

Growth of Perishable Same-Day Delivery

The company introduced perishable Same-Day Delivery in August, expanding an offering that positions Amazon more directly against Instacart and Walmart+ for rapid grocery fulfillment. Since launch, customers have combined fresh produce and refrigerated goods with electronics, books, pantry items, snacks and household supplies.

Amazon says its temperature-controlled fulfillment network supports the expansion. Orders undergo a six-point quality check before dispatch, and temperature-sensitive items are packed in insulated bags to preserve freshness.

Fresh groceries now account for nine of the 10 most-ordered items through the service. The current top sellers include bananas, Hass avocados, strawberries, honeycrisp apples, limes, blueberries, blackberries, organic bananas, navel oranges and bathroom tissues.

Shifts in Customer Behavior and Pricing Structure

Amazon reports that perishable grocery sales have increased thirtyfold since January. It also says customers who add fresh groceries to their Same-Day Delivery orders shop about twice as frequently as those who do not. The company has expanded its perishable assortment for Same-Day Delivery by more than 30% since August, incorporating thousands of products from Whole Foods Market.

Prime members receive free same-day delivery on orders over $25. Orders below that threshold cost $2.99. For non-Prime customers, same-day delivery is available for a $12.99 fee regardless of order size.

