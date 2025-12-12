DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Amazon Expands Same-Day Delivery of Perishable Groceries to More Than 2,300 U.S. Cities

ByJolyen

Dec 12, 2025

Amazon Expands Same-Day Delivery of Perishable Groceries to More Than 2,300 U.S. Cities

Amazon says customers in over 2,300 U.S. cities and towns can now receive perishable groceries through its Same-Day Delivery service, with additional regions set to be added in 2026.

Growth of Perishable Same-Day Delivery

The company introduced perishable Same-Day Delivery in August, expanding an offering that positions Amazon more directly against Instacart and Walmart+ for rapid grocery fulfillment. Since launch, customers have combined fresh produce and refrigerated goods with electronics, books, pantry items, snacks and household supplies.

Amazon says its temperature-controlled fulfillment network supports the expansion. Orders undergo a six-point quality check before dispatch, and temperature-sensitive items are packed in insulated bags to preserve freshness.

Fresh groceries now account for nine of the 10 most-ordered items through the service. The current top sellers include bananas, Hass avocados, strawberries, honeycrisp apples, limes, blueberries, blackberries, organic bananas, navel oranges and bathroom tissues.

Shifts in Customer Behavior and Pricing Structure

Amazon reports that perishable grocery sales have increased thirtyfold since January. It also says customers who add fresh groceries to their Same-Day Delivery orders shop about twice as frequently as those who do not. The company has expanded its perishable assortment for Same-Day Delivery by more than 30% since August, incorporating thousands of products from Whole Foods Market.

Prime members receive free same-day delivery on orders over $25. Orders below that threshold cost $2.99. For non-Prime customers, same-day delivery is available for a $12.99 fee regardless of order size.

Featured image credits: Public Domain Images

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

ChatGPT Becomes Apple’s Most Downloaded iPhone App in the U.S. for 2025
Dec 12, 2025 Jolyen
Amazon Will Let Kindle Direct Authors Offer DRM-Free E-Books in EPUB and PDF Starting in 2026
Dec 12, 2025 Jolyen
Botpool Gains Traction as Freelancers and Startups Embrace Its AI-Smart Approach
Dec 12, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801