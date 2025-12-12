JU Productions Announces Expansion of E-Commerce Photography Network Through New Asia-Based Hubs

JU Productions announced a significant expansion of its e-commerce photography operations through new warehouses located across Asia. JU Productions’ hybrid network of in-house hubs and regional partners is now fully operational across Asia. The company stated that the expanded network will support global brands with improved turnaround times, increased production capacity, and consistent visual standards.

JU Productions also released details of its planned expansion in China, confirming investment in a new production hub designed to accommodate rising demand for product photography and creative content production. The company explained that the decision follows growth in clients from North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific who manufacture and distribute their products in the region. The planned hub will provide closer access points for these brands and, once operational, will allow photography to occur nearer to the source of production.

The announcement introduces a structured model that connects regional warehouses with the company’s creative services. This includes catalog photography, creative product photography, mini campaigns, and their proprietary Scheduled Lookbook . According to the company, all creative production is handled in-house to uphold the high-quality and consistency for their clients in their respective markets. This consistency supports brands that require unified visuals for online storefronts, wholesale partners, and regional launches.

JU Productions stated that the planned expansion addresses a challenge common to global e-commerce brands. Many businesses ship products long distances for photography, which increases cost and slows launch schedules. The company explained that positioning creative teams near Asian manufacturing routes removes unnecessary steps and allows brands to receive images within shorter windows. This strategic decision plays a key role in the company’s long-term plan to scale e-commerce photography across borders.

The plan for the new hub will be to operate as a dedicated creative production studio designed to replicate the current workflow. It will be equipped to handle intake, set preparation, photography, editing, and final delivery through its cloud platform, which is accessible to clients worldwide. The company confirmed that the expanded network supports brands in beauty, fashion, personal care, homeware, and lifestyle categories. Each hub also uses the same visual framework to maintain accuracy in color reproduction and styling.

Co-founder Emily Tran stated that the additional hub will improve the company’s ability to manage rising demand from international brands. “The expanded structure creates stable production flow across regions and supports teams that rely on consistent imagery to prepare launches on schedule. The demand was there, and we are delivering on it”, she shared.

The announcement also confirms continued investment in the company’s Scheduled Lookbook, a shared-production model where brands split resources to lower cost while retaining editorial-level output. The Scheduled Lookbook format offers brands access to prepared sets, models, and styling through their bi-monthly releases.

According to JU Productions, the expanded network of intake hubs has provided global brands with great convenience and accessibility to their product photography services. The planned production hub in China will support additional scheduling options and higher capacity for shared shoots. This format remains a core offering for brands seeking editorial-level images at controlled cost while maintaining a dependable production timeline.

Mini Campaigns remain part of the company’s updated workflow. These compact visual campaigns provide product-focused storytelling for seasonal launches and new collections. JU Productions stated that the new intake hubs have allowed its team to help scale and support brands that require campaign images for multiple markets.

Marketing services will continue to operate through the expanded network. These services include social content development, e-commerce alignment, and SEO-driven writing support.

The company shared that offering photography and content creation within the same system helps brands maintain consistent messaging across platforms. Details of these services are available at https://ju.productions/.

Co-founder Jefferson Liew highlighted that their 90%+ client retention stems from strong quality control principles across teams, without the rigid rules typically found in the industry.

“Having more customers is a privilege, but consistency is why they trust us”, he shared.

The company stated that it will continue to invest in quality-control training to strengthen these shared principles while allowing teams to maintain flexibility in their creative workflow.

The company identified several milestones that supported this decision. Increased demand from international brands manufacturing in Asia served as a primary driver. The company also noted consistent growth in its Scheduled Lookbook sessions, mini campaigns, and catalog photography requests. The planned expansion aims to meet this demand without extending turnaround times or diluting visual consistency.

The expansion marks a significant step for JU Productions as it positions itself to support global brands at scale. The company stated that additional hubs may be added in future phases, subject to demand growth in neighbouring manufacturing regions. Further updates will be provided through its website at https://ju.productions/.

JU Productions emphasized that the new intake hubs and the planned production hub serve a single purpose. They provide global e-commerce brands with steady, reliable, and consistent photography near the point of production before global distribution. The expanded network aims to create a simpler path between manufacturing and visual production, enabling brands to maintain a consistent identity across regions.

The company stated that the expansion reflects its focus on quality, repeatability, and workflow reliability. Supported by a growing network of warehouses and regional partners across Asia, JU Production continues to centralize all creative production in Vietnam, with a second production studio in China planned as the next phase of its expansion. Once operational, both Vietnam and China will serve as a creative production hub for the region. The announcement signals the company’s ongoing commitment to raising the standard of visual production for e-commerce businesses that operate across borders.