Hinomaru One Announces Launch of JDM-Focused Subset of Its Infinite Tokyo Custom 8-Hour Tour, Offering Daikoku PA Meets, Wangan Routes, and Tuning Shop Access

Hinomaru One announced the launch of a JDM-focused subset of its existing Infinite Tokyo Custom 8-hour tour , offering travelers guided access to Daikoku Parking Area meets, late-night Wangan expressway routes and select tuning shops. The company said the new subset formalizes a growing segment of its custom tour requests from automotive enthusiasts seeking realistic and culturally informed entry into Tokyo’s car community. Hinomaru One developed the format to address the logistical, timing and etiquette challenges that make the city’s car culture difficult to navigate independently.

The new subset organizes the company’s JDM-related guided experiences into a structured format that accounts for highway-only access, unpredictable meet schedules and unspoken social norms at popular gathering points. Hinomaru One said visitors often underestimate the complexity of accessing locations such as Daikoku Futo and Tatsumi Parking Area, both of which sit on expressways with no public transit links. The tour includes a private vehicle and routing through the Shuto Expressway system, allowing travelers to experience the roads that helped shape Tokyo’s automotive culture.

“Interest in Tokyo’s JDM scene continues to grow, but many travelers arrive without understanding how timing, etiquette and access actually work,” said Satoshi Matsuda of Hinomaru One. “By creating a dedicated subset within our Infinite Tokyo tour, we are providing structure around what was previously an informal and highly variable request. This helps visitors engage with the car community respectfully and in a way that reflects real local conditions.”

The JDM subset includes strategic stops tied to Tokyo’s tuning and motorsport heritage, such as A PIT Autobacs in Shinonome, Nissan Crossing in Ginza and Spoon Type One in Suginami. These locations allow visitors to observe performance parts installations, view concept vehicles, and see race engines and demo cars from well-known Japanese tuning brands. Hinomaru One said the format emphasizes understanding how the industry operates today rather than recreating cinematic depictions of underground racing.

Because car meets occur organically rather than on fixed schedules, the tour relies on real-time monitoring of conditions, weather and police activity to determine the best route each evening. Daikoku PA typically peaks on weekend nights, while Tatsumi often sees activity on weeknights. Hinomaru One said flexibility is essential, and itineraries adjust to maximize a visitor’s chances of seeing active meets while maintaining safety and cultural respect.

“Tokyo’s car culture is rooted in community, not spectacle,” Matsuda said. “Visitors expecting dramatic street-racing scenes are often surprised by how calm and orderly the atmosphere is. Our role is to help guests understand that modern meets function more like informal exhibitions than entertainment events.”

The subset also incorporates a nighttime drive along the Shuto Expressway’s C1 Loop and Bayshore Route, roads associated with Wangan Midnight and other cultural references, giving travelers a firsthand look at the infrastructure that shaped decades of JDM storytelling. The company said this segment is observational and meant to provide context rather than participation in any unsafe activities.

Hinomaru One said the new subset is an excellent choice for photographers, researchers, collectors and enthusiasts familiar with Japan’s automotive history. The company said it aims to balance access with realism by setting clear expectations about what visitors can and cannot do at meets and tuning stops. The experience does not include driving performance cars, guaranteed encounters with specific models or access to private workshops unless conditions allow.

