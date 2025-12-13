Hot Tub Holidays Expands to 71 UK Destinations with Curated Location Pages

Hot Tub Holidays (HotTubHolidays.com), a leading curated luxury holiday rental platform in the UK, is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive destination guide covering 71 UK locations, making it easier than ever for travellers to discover the perfect hot tub holiday.

With properties ranging from romantic retreats for couples to large group accommodations that sleep up to 18+, Hot Tub Holidays’ new platform helps customers find the ideal accommodation suited to their getaway in England, Wales, and Scotland.

Featuring iconic locations such as the Lake District, Cornwall, and Yorkshire, as well as hidden gems like the Ribble Valley, the Forest of Bowland, and Northumberland, the platform’s guide highlights each destination’s must-see spots, unforgettable activities, and answers the most sought-after customer questions.

Some of the locations included in Hot Tub Holidays’ featured destinations include:

Lake District: The UNESCO World Heritage Site is famous for its dramatic landscape of high fells, deep glacial lakes, and lush green valleys. Visitors can choose from modern lodges with panoramic glass fronts to traditional stone cottages with roaring fires to experience the Lake District’s pure, unspoilt beauty in comfort.

Cornwall: From characterful stone cottages and converted barns to luxury lodges, the collection of properties in Cornwall capitalises on the region’s unique cultural identity. Whether visitors want to explore the legends of King Arthur at Tintagel or brave the Atlantic waves in the North Coast’s famous surf and dramatic cliffs, Cornwall delivers an unforgettable escape.

Northumberland: The least populated county in England, defined by its vast, sweeping landscapes, Northumberland offers visitors a choice of a dramatic coastline, crowned with ancient castles and endless dunes, and the wild interior of the National Park, home to the darkest skies in the country.

Yorkshire: From the dramatic, wild landscapes of the North York Moors to the rolling stone-walled fields of the Dales and the classic charm of the coast, Yorkshire offers the perfect setting for every kind of break.

Specialising in dog-friendly lodges, luxury coastal properties, countryside escapes, and budget-friendly breaks, Hot Tub Holidays’ unique curation approach saves customers time by pre-selecting only the best properties, with transparent reviews and detailed destination guides. Unlike generic holiday rental directories, every listing is selected by the experienced team based on its quality, guest reviews, and private hot tub, to empower each customer to book their next luxury escape with confidence.

“With the growing trend of hot tub holidays in the UK, particularly the shift toward ‘staycation luxury’ and nature-based wellness escapes, HotTubHolidays.com has become the go-to platform for discerning travellers seeking curated, high-quality experiences,” said a spokesperson for the platform.

Hot Tub Holidays invites families, friends and couples searching for the perfect accommodation for their next holiday in England, Wales, or Scotland to visit https://www.hottubholidays.com/ today.

About Hot Tub Holidays

HotTubHolidays.com is a premium, hand-picked collection of the UK’s best luxury lodges, log cabins, and cottages – all featuring private hot tubs. Unlike generic holiday rental directories, Hot Tub Holidays curates only the highest-quality, best-reviewed properties across England, Wales, and Scotland.

More Information

To learn more about Hot Tub Holidays and the launch of its comprehensive destination guide, please visit the website at https://www.hottubholidays.com/.

Office 9007, 321–323 High Road

Chadwell Heath

Essex

United Kingdom

+44 20 3910 6767

https://www.hottubholidays.com/