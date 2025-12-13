DMR News

Mixtiles Unveils AI Pet Templates To Turn Pet Photos Into Personalized Wall Art

ByEthan Lin

Dec 13, 2025

Mixtiles, a company committed to removing friction from life’s simple pleasures through design, has introduced AI Pet Templates, a new product allowing pet owners to transform a single photo of their dog or cat into imaginative, high-quality wall art, starting with popular ‘spa day’ scenes.

Mixtiles has announced the release of AI Pet Templates, the newest innovation utilizing artificial intelligence to create personalized home décor. Inspired by a popular social media trend, the product enables pet owners to upload a single photo of their dog or cat and, in under a minute, receive a gallery wall featuring their pet in humorous and stylized scenarios, such as a “Bath Time” spa scene. The generated images are produced in high resolution and optimized for printing directly onto Mixtiles’ peel-and-stick photo tiles. Mixtiles continues to develop new AI-powered pet concepts on its platform, ensuring fresh ways for customers to turn snapshots into personalized design pieces. This application of AI represents the company’s philosophy of using cutting-edge technology not for its own sake, but to make homes more joyful and effortless.

Innovation and Product Details

The AI Pet Templates system is designed for maximum convenience and creativity. The AI is trained to understand a pet’s shape, color, and facial structure from a single uploaded image, eliminating the need for multiple angles. This technology can generate delightful moments that are physically impossible to capture in reality, such as a dog with cucumber slices over its eyes. Even simple or imperfect original photos are typically enhanced by the AI to improve clarity and detail.

The product launched with “Bath Time” templates and has since expanded to include kitchen, bedroom, and other room-specific scenarios. The platform allows pet parents to mix and match different scenes or create galleries featuring multiple pets, offering endless creativity. The AI generates between four and six high-quality portraits in different styles and compositions based on the pet’s real features. The technology supports a wide variety of animals, including dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, and reptiles.

“The AI Pet Templates transform ordinary snapshots into personalized art, providing an instant gallery wall and solving the ongoing question of what to hang in unconventional spaces with something both stylish and adorable.”

Mixtiles continues to develop new AI-powered pet concepts on Mixtiles.com, offering fresh ways for consumers to transform everyday snapshots into personalized design pieces.

About Mixtiles

Founded in 2016 by Eytan Levit and David Katz, Mixtiles’ mission is to remove friction from life’s simple pleasures through exceptional design. The company’s core product, Mixtiles Photos, transforms digital photos into lightweight, peel-and-stick photo tiles that easily mount to walls, with over 95 million tiles sold globally. Other products include Easyplant (self-watering plants) and Oasis (smart lighting).

