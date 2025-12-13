Fast Direct Plumbing Celebrates A New Milestone Of Over 10,000 Happy Customers

Fast Direct Plumbing is proud to announce a new milestone, having served over 10,000 happy customers as a local plumber in Melbourne . This achievement has helped to solidify the team’s reputation as a trusted provider in the area and reflects their dedication to reliable, high-quality service, matched by an ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction.

Fast response times, transparent pricing, and quality workmanship from licensed, insured plumbers have been the priorities of Fast Direct Plumbing from the beginning. Their team handles everything from blocked drains and hot-water issues to gas fittings and emergency leaks. They serve a wide range of clients throughout the whole of Melbourne, including residential, commercial, and industrial customers, and are able to meet the diverse needs of many different properties.

The road to 10,000 happy customers has been marked by direct, honest feedback from customers, with the team having received hundreds of positive online reviews, which customers are able to read many of them directly on the website. The team has also won awards such as the “2024 Plumber Of The Year Award”. All of this, alongside their ongoing dedication to providing the best service, has helped them cement the reputation that has now helped them reach this latest major milestone.

Fast Direct Plumbing has further rededicated itself to the same levels of workmanship and customer service that have helped it get this far. This includes improvements to the website, such as an online booking and instant quote system, a new range of discounts for both new and returning customers, and free, no-commitment quotes that provide more transparency to customers when using their services.

The team at Fast Direct Plumbing is proud to have reached this milestone and notes that each of the 10,000 customers represents a household or business that trusted them at their time of need. As such, they have noted their gratitude to the Melbourne community for the support and promise to continue working hard to deliver professional, honest, and reliable services.

About Fast Direct Plumbing

Based in Melbourne, Fast Direct Plumbing provides 24/7 plumbing services, including blocked drain clearing, leak detection, hot water installation and repairs, gas fitting, and general maintenance, through licensed and insured plumbers.

For more information about Fast Direct Plumbing, use the contact details below: