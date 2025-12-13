Liverpool-built freelance marketplace Osdire to connect businesses with global digital talent

Osdire, a new digital freelance marketplace built in Liverpool, launches in the first week of December to make outsourcing faster, more transparent, and more accessible for businesses and freelancers worldwide.

Osdire was founded on a simple insight from CEO Eric Merlin: talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. After years of building digital businesses, Eric created Osdire to close that gap with a platform where anyone can showcase skills, earn fairly, and where buyers can access quality services without the friction of traditional marketplaces.

Headquartered in the Grade II listed Port of Liverpool Building on the Pier Head, one of the city’s landmark “Three Graces,” Osdire is building a global platform from one of Liverpool’s most recognisable waterfront sites. Part of Liverpool digital services company iCopify , Osdire is a two-sided ecosystem featuring 900+ service categories across design, development, marketing, writing, and video. Buyers browse offers they can purchase instantly. Users can become a freelancer and publish offers in minutes, to benefit from transparent commissions and a discovery model designed to give new sellers real visibility from day one.

“Osdire exists to remove borders between talent and opportunity,” said Eric Merlin, CEO and founder. “We want freelancers to monetise their skills fairly and businesses to find dependable digital services quickly, without bidding wars.”

Osdire opened to freelancers in the first week of December with early rewards of an extra 5% per offer. Buyer acquisition will follow as supply grows, including up to 10% off first orders for new customers. Osdire will also launch with “Osdire Affiliates”, an affiliate program designed to allow users with an existing audience to earn uncapped commissions.