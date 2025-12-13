Five Twenty Five Expands Into a Full-Service Talent Hub With the Launch of Its New Events Division

Five Twenty Five Models and Talent, a leading Dubai-based modeling and talent agency serving the UAE and GCC markets, today announced its expansion into a fully integrated talent platform with the launch of its new Events Division, adding dancers, singers, musicians, and DJs to its already wide-ranging portfolio of models, talent, and artists. This development positions the agency as a comprehensive destination for brands and event organizers seeking exceptional talent across the region.

Founded in Dubai in 2013, Five Twenty Five has built a reputation for professionalism, reliability, and a distinctly human-centered approach to client service. Its multicultural roster spans more than 50 nationalities and supports luxury, corporate, lifestyle, fashion, and government events of every scale.

Five Twenty Five maintains rigorous selection and quality standards to ensure exceptional delivery at every event.

Five Twenty Five Models and Talent is a Dubai-based agency offering premium event hostesses , models, and live entertainment talent across the UAE and GCC. The agency represents a multinational roster of performers and specialists who bring professionalism, creativity, and polish to events of any size.

For more information about Five Twenty Five Models and Talent, use the contact details below: