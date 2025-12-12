NYC to Host Largest International Gathering of Young Jewish Professionals

CYP Encounter: A New Era for Young Jewish Professionals

Chabad Young Professionals (CYP) continues to drive a global shift among young Jews through its annual CYP Encounter, a premier summit uniting Jewish professionals from around the world for a dynamic weekend of spirituality, community building, and personal growth. The upcoming Encounter, January 16–18, 2026, is projected to welcome 1,500 participants, making it the largest in history. Last year’s event in Crown Heights, Brooklyn brought over 800 participants from 30 countries, highlighting CYP’s position as the largest global network for Jewish young professionals.

“For one weekend, Crown Heights becomes the nerve center of young Jewish life,” said Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, Chairman of CYP International. “If you’re thirsty for something real, authentic spirituality, meaning, and relationships, this is where you feel it, and you walk away knowing the Jewish people are alive, well, and here to stay.”

At its core, the CYP Encounter is a reflection of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement’s commitment to serving Jewish individuals at every stage of life, especially during the critical years of young adulthood. Traditionally, Jewish young adults, particularly those in their 20s and 30s, face a gap in community support once they graduate from college or leave the structured environments of Jewish camps and organizations. The CYP Encounter helps fill that void by offering a rich combination of spiritual immersion, networking opportunities, and personal mentorship, fostering a sense of belonging, identity, and shared Jewish values within the Jewish community.

CYP’s Mission and Global Reach

The CYP Encounter was conceived to offer an immersive Jewish experience for young professionals at a pivotal stage in their lives. What began as a small gathering of 50 has grown to nearly 1,500 attendees, representing over 308 cities and 30 countries. This growth reflects the demand for such events and the desire among young Jews to reconnect with their heritage, form meaningful relationships, and build Jewish homes.

The NYC Weekend, the centerpiece of the Encounter, has become a flagship moment, blending traditional Jewish values with modern professional life. The weekend includes various activities focused on addressing young adults’ questions about work, relationships, and purpose.

Program Highlights: Spiritual, Social, and Professional

The CYP Encounter is a weekend filled with meaning, energy, and connection that speaks to young adults from all backgrounds. Think spiritual recharge, personal growth, and global community, all happening seamlessly.

Throughout the weekend, participants engage in experiences that make Judaism feel relevant today. There are soulful moments, real conversations, inspiring sessions with world-renowned speakers, and communal meals that feel like casual gatherings.

Connection is at the heart of the Encounter. From intimate discussion circles to CEOs sharing their journeys, the weekend fosters new friendships and offers meaningful inspiration.

The atmosphere is what truly defines the Encounter. It’s open, welcoming, and inclusive. People come from all over the world and instantly feel like they belong. As Rabbi Nissi Lepkivker, Assistant Director of CYP, shares, “When you create a space where every person feels welcomed, supported, and valued, something beautiful happens. Community grows naturally.”

A Grassroots Movement for a New Generation

CYP has become an organic movement, defined not by programs but by the young professionals who show up seeking connection, purpose, and community. As Rabbi Beryl Frankel, Director of CYP, explains, the organization’s approach is rooted in the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s philosophy that lasting impact begins with the individual: “True change happens one person at a time, and from there it grows outward.”

CYP is tailored for young adults in their 20s and 30s who may feel isolated as they navigate professional life, dating, and identity formation. Unlike traditional Jewish organizations focused on campus programs, CYP fills the gap left for young adults by providing support and community during these pivotal years. At a time when antisemitism and stress are growing concerns, CYP offers young Jews a space to thrive, reconnect with their heritage, and build lasting friendships.

CYP’s Response to Global Challenges and Antisemitism

The rise in global antisemitism and recent crises, like the October 7 tragedy in Israel, have highlighted the need for programs like CYP. Young Jews, many once disconnected, now seek deeper connections to their faith and community. The CYP Encounter offers a safe, empowering space for professionals to process trauma, rebuild their pride, and strengthen their Jewish identity.

In an era of uncertainty, the Encounter stands as a beacon of hope, where young adults come together to support each other and lead their communities. Participants often return home with a renewed commitment to their Jewish heritage, eager to strengthen local programs like Shabbat dinners and study groups.

The Future of CYP: A Global Movement for the Next Generation of Jewish Leaders

CYP’s impact goes beyond the Encounter. Past participants have gone on to establish new CYP chapters, start Jewish study groups, and host local Shabbat dinners, creating a ripple effect worldwide. CYP’s innovative approach to community-building helps lay the foundation for the future of the Jewish people, continuing to empower young leaders who prioritize their Jewish identity, values, and families.

About Chabad Young Professionals

With 350 communities in 37 countries, Chabad Young Professionals International (CYP) is the largest global network for young Jewish professionals. It offers community, mentorship, and Jewish experiences tailored to today’s young adults. Through programs like the annual CYP Encounter, CYP is shaping the future of Jewish leadership and fostering a sense of belonging in an increasingly disconnected world.

