LeaderQuest Launches Future Leaders Card Deck to Inspire the Next Generation of Leaders

Bridging the Gap Between Digital Habits and Social Development

Children today spend more than five and a half hours per day on screens, leaving many parents and educators concerned about declining interpersonal skills. To address this growing need, LeaderQuest introduces the Future Leaders™ deck, a screen-free educational resource that equips children ages 6-12 with critical thinking, communication, and emotional intelligence skills.

A Practical Leadership Toolkit for Parents and Educators

The Future Leaders™ deck includes 58 premium-quality cards blending historical role models, role-playing activities, critical thinking techniques, and communication skill-building exercises.

It begins with character development, helping kids understand core leadership values that shape their inner compass. It then introduces age-appropriate scenarios and guides them to make thoughtful choices and learn how to respond to real challenges with confidence.

It also strengthens critical thinking by teaching them how to analyze choices and solve problems effectively. Finally, it brings leadership to life through effective communication that develops empathy, teamwork, and social skills.

Designed for both home and classroom use, the deck offers parents a meaningful way to reconnect with their children and provides educators with an engaging tool to deepen social-emotional learning and critical thinking in their students.

A Personal Mission That Became a Brand

LeaderQuest was founded by Ara Oh, a busy working mother moved by a personal experience with her child. While balancing a career and family life, Ara’s seven-year-old asked a simple yet profound question, “Can we just talk?” That moment highlighted a challenge many parents face today: missed opportunities to strengthen their bond. Routines take over, conversations become shallow, and kids miss out on the connection and guidance they truly crave. As a result, many children are lacking essential interpersonal skills such as empathy, resilience, and communication.

This realization inspired Ara to create LeaderQuest, dedicated to fostering real-world connections and leadership in children. What began as casual conversation prompts to engage her own child quickly resonated with other parents, educators, and caregivers. The growing demand for a tool that could spark meaningful conversations and teach critical life skills-without relying on screens-led to the development of Future Leaders™.

Real Conversations That Screens Can’t Replace

As children spend record levels of time on digital devices, families are seeking intentional ways to reconnect. Digital learning tools rarely cultivate face-to-face communication or emotional intelligence. Future Leaders™ offers a purposeful alternative-an offline, hands-on resource that supports real-world social skill development.

Ara explains, “In a world where families are increasingly disconnected due to technology, LeaderQuest is about bringing kids and parents together again. Leadership and emotional intelligence are best learned through authentic human interaction-something technology simply can’t replace.”

Rooted in Professional Expertise

The Future Leaders™ deck is built on leadership frameworks shaped by Ara Oh’s extensive background in business management consulting and coaching. With over a decade of expertise in business strategy development and leading continuous improvement, Ara transformed these proven principles into child-friendly tools. Techniques commonly used by adults in corporate and professional environments are thoughtfully simplified so children can apply them in real-world situations.

Rather than focusing on generic conversation topics, LeaderQuest incorporates real-world scenarios-managing conflicts, making thoughtful decisions, collaborating with others-and equips children with practical leadership methods they can apply immediately. Children learn to practice these skills naturally and navigate everyday challenges with confidence, empathy, and clarity.

Celebrating Diversity in Leadership Education

LeaderQuest brings a fresh perspective to children’s education. The company is committed to providing diverse role models and inclusive values. The deck incorporates stories and lessons from a variety of historical figures, ensuring that children are exposed to a wide range of perspectives and experiences. “Representation matters, especially in education,” Ara says. “By highlighting diverse leaders and perspectives, we aim to inspire children from all backgrounds to see themselves as capable, confident leaders.”

About LeaderQuest

LeaderQuest is a minority- and woman-owned educational brand dedicated to helping children develop leadership, communication, and social-emotional skills. Founded by Ara Oh, the company blends professional leadership principles with child development strategies to create hands-on educational tools. LeaderQuest’s flagship product, the Future Leaders™ card deck, transforms everyday conversations into opportunities for connection, growth, and confidence building. The company’s mission is to foster a generation of empathetic, resilient, and purpose-driven young leaders.

For more information, visit LeaderQuestKids.com .

