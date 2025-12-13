Haven Headache & Migraine Center Expands Access to Specialty Care in California

Haven Headache & Migraine Center: Revolutionizing Access to Migraine Care

Haven Headache & Migraine Center is reshaping the way people with migraine access specialized care. Offering a virtual-first model, Haven provides fast, personalized treatment with a comprehensive, patient-centered approach. This innovative model blends virtual care with in-person procedures such as Botox and nerve blocks, providing greater accessibility to advanced treatments.

Closing the Gap in Migraine Care: Fast Access, Better Outcomes

For individuals living with 4+ migraine attacks per month, waiting months for an appointment with a specialist can be a significant barrier to effective treatment. In major cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, & Orange County, long waitlists for headache specialists are common, with patients often waiting six to nine months for an appointment. They often see patients who have been dismissed by primary care providers and told to simply rely on over-the-counter medications to manage their debilitating symptoms. Haven addresses this issue by offering fast access to specialty care within approximately two to four weeks. This significant reduction in wait times allows patients to begin receiving the relief they need sooner.

As a result, patients at Haven see remarkable improvements. In the first 12 months of care, patients experience a roughly 70% reduction in disability, a statistic that sets Haven apart from traditional care models. This is enabled by Haven’s daily check-ins, a part of Haven’s accelerated care program which is covered by insurance. These daily check-ins allow clinicians to adjust treatment plans within days rather than typical month-long wait time, ensuring that care evolves alongside the patient’s symptoms.

A Compassionate Approach to Migraine Care

Haven’s care philosophy is rooted in empathy and understanding. Founder and CEO, Izac Ross, who has lived with migraine since age two, built Haven to provide the type of care he wished existed for himself. His experience as a lifelong migraine patient, combined with his expertise in health-tech design, has shaped Haven into a brand that prioritizes ease, clarity, and confidence for its patients. Haven’s brand identity is focused on reducing the stress and friction commonly associated with medical care, creating an environment where patients feel heard and validated, rather than dismissed.

Dr. Nada Hindiyeh, Chief Medical Officer and founder, brings exceptional clinical expertise to Haven’s model. A nationally recognized headache specialist, she led more than 25 clinical trials as Director of Headache Trials at Stanford’s Headache Clinic and served as a Clinical Associate Professor. Dr. Hindiyeh has dedicated her career to advancing headache care, with a particular focus on women’s health. Her leadership grounds Haven’s care model in evidence-based, compassionate, and patient-centered practice.

Innovative Hybrid Model: complete headache care

While many telehealth platforms offer virtual consultations, Haven distinguishes itself by combining the convenience of virtual care with essential in-person treatments. Patients in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orange County, and San Diego can visit clinics for Botox, nerve blocks, and other services that fill gaps in virtual-only care. This hybrid approach ensures that patients receive the full spectrum of care they need to manage migraine effectively, without starting over with each new provider or service.

The flexibility of Haven’s model, which blends the best of virtual care with pop-ups and local partnerships, ensures that patients have access to timely and personalized treatment options. Whether it’s an urgent care visit or a scheduled Botox session, Haven’s coordinated services give patients everything they need to manage their migraine care seamlessly.

Patient-Centered Design: The Haven Experience

Every aspect of Haven’s patient experience is designed with one goal in mind: to reduce the anxiety and confusion often associated with healthcare. From the clarity of the brand’s messaging to the smoothness of the patient experience, Haven’s approach ensures that patients feel supported throughout their journey. The virtual-first model provides ease of access, while the in-person services are carefully coordinated to enhance care and minimize wait times.

Haven’s commitment to accessible care also extends to its transparent pricing model. The center is in-network with major PPOs, including Anthem, Aetna, Cigna, Blue Shield of CA, United Healthcare, and Healthnet, as well as TRICARE and Medicare, making it easier for patients to navigate insurance coverage and understand their costs. This transparency ensures that patients are not burdened by common issues in traditional healthcare settings.

The Leadership Behind Haven

Izac Ross and Dr. Nada Hindiyeh are the dynamic duo behind Haven’s patient-centered approach to migraine care. Izac, a designer with extensive experience in health-tech, understands the challenges that patients face and has used his expertise to create an innovative, user-friendly healthcare experience. Dr. Hindiyeh’s clinical expertise, honed during her 9 years at Stanford’s Headache Clinic, ensures that Haven’s treatment methods are scientifically grounded and highly effective.

Together, they have built a care model that prioritizes the patient experience, offers accessible and personalized care, and delivers measurable results. Their combined knowledge and commitment to improving the lives of people with migraine make Haven Headache & Migraine Center a standout in the healthcare field.

The Future of Migraine Care

As Haven Headache & Migraine Center continues to expand across California and into new states, its impact on the migraine care landscape grows. With positive patient outcomes, strong partnerships with imaging and urgent care systems, and a growing network of services, Haven is poised to change the way people experience migraine treatment.

Haven’s innovative approach is a game-changer in a healthcare system that often leaves migraine patients waiting for years for relief. By providing fast access, expert care, and a partnership model that adapts to the patient’s daily needs, Haven is setting a new standard for how migraine care should be delivered.

About Haven Headache & Migraine Center

Haven Headache & Migraine Center is a virtual-first specialty clinic focused on providing fast, personalized care for individuals with migraine and other headache disorders. Founded by Izac Ross, who has lived with migraine since age two, and Dr. Nada Hindiyeh, a nationally recognized headache specialist, Haven combines expert clinical support with daily monitoring and in-person services like Botox pop-ups and nerve blocks. Haven serves adults across California and continues to expand its reach. The center’s unique model of care prioritizes ease, empathy, and partnership, helping patients achieve better outcomes and live with less pain.

